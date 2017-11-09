An Apple Watch all on its own is a status symbol. With the Apple Watch Series 3's addition of cellular capabilities, it's like having an additional smartphone on your wrist. Therefore it makes sense that pairing it with a designer band from Hermès takes its desirability to a whole other level.

Today, Apple announced that it will soon be releasing its most recent collaboration with the Parisian fashion label — a black leather band called the Médor that comes in both a single- and double-wrap style and features Hermès' signature pyramid-shaped metal studs. It stands out among Hermès' other Apple Watch bands as it's got an editorial, classy-meets-dangerous vibe, making it perfect for those who prefer that their accessories have a bit of tasteful edge.

The Médor band will be officially released on November 14 — in plenty of time for the holidays — and will likely be priced somewhere between $400 and $600. You can view the Médor and other Hermès watch bands on Apple's website.

