Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

On the way!

New MacBook Pro preorders are starting to ship

For all of those who were lucky enough to get an early preorder in.
Joe Wituschek

Apple Macbook Pro 2021 14 16 InchSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Some customers are now seeing their MacBook Pro preorders ship.
  • The new laptops will officially release on Tuesday, October 26.

Some lucky MacBook Pro customers are already starting to see their orders ship.

When Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at its "Unleashed" event earlier this week, most customers found that their preorder would not be delivered until November or, for some, as far out as December.

Some lucky customers who were able to get an early preorder in, however, are already starting to see their new MacBook Pro ship ahead of Tuesday's official release.

This is an expected update, as Apple usually ships its new products a few days before they officially release to ensure that the order gets to the customer exactly on release day.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Preorders for the new MacBook Pro are open now and the laptop will officially release next week on Tuesday, October 26.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, MagSafe charging, a new keyboard, and the return of a number of ports. Apple also recently revealed its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music.

Powerful computing for all

14 Inch Macbook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

The newest and best

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) comes with an M1 Pro or M1 Max SoC that's fast, secure, and available with the most memory and storage options. Did we mention that incredible display and that it comes with MagSafe?!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.