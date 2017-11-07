San Francisco-based custom device case manufacturer WaterField Designs announced the newest addition to its line of highly specialized gaming cases — the Arcade Gaming Case for Nintendo Switch — in a press release this morning, and it's the ideal accessory if you're the type to bring a full-on arcade setup with you from time to time.

Each case is made of a combination of ballistic nylon or waxed canvas and premium full-grain leather, and holds a Switch console, JoyCon Grip or Pro Controller, AC power adapter, game card holder, USB charging cable, ear buds, and a Hori PlayStand. The zipper is waterproof, and on the inside the case has a soft plush liner with a multitude of pockets, ensuring that your system and accessories are protected and meticulously organized. A detachable shoulder strap is included with each case as well, allowing for easy, hands-free transport.

WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield stated that this particular case was based on customer requests and responses to other cases in their Nintendo Switch case family: