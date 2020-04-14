Overwatch Echo HeroSource: Blizzard Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Echo is a new hero available in Overwatch.
  • As of today, Echo is playable on all platforms.
  • Her abilities allow her to duplicate an enemy power to adapt on the field.

While the new Overwatch hero Echo has been teased for quite some time, she's finally here! Echo is now playable in Overwatch on all platforms. Her abilities allow her to use a Tri-Shot and Sticky Bombs against foes, while her Ultimate lets her duplicate an enemy ability, giving a thoughtful player the ability to adapte and overcome. You can check out an example of how Echo plays in the video below.

Overwatch has been very successful for Blizzard Entertainment, with the game crossing 50 million players earlier this year. Overwatch 2 was announced at BlizzCon 2019 and does not currently have a release date.

We don't know when Overwatch 2 will release but when it does, it'll bring single-player story content as well as a refreshing new take on multiplayer, though cross-play will be possible with players of the first Overwatch. You can see a breakdown of the differences here.

