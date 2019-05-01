The Pokémon Company has a new rewards program available to U.S. players that allows people to get digital rewards for their Pokémon Trainer Club accounts via a new app called Pokémon Pass. You can download Pokémon Pass in the App Store in the U.S. to get notified of when in-store promotions are taking place in your area.

"The Pokémon Pass app connects you with great Pokémon digital rewards when you visit participating retailers in your area. Sign in with your free Pokémon Trainer Club account, and then get notified of upcoming events happening at a store near you. When you visit the store, use your phone's camera to scan codes to unlock gifts, such as in-game items for Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! and photo stickers for your phone"

First giveaway at participating Target stores The first official giveaway that players who download Pokémon Pass will be able to take advantage of is going on at participating Target stores starting May 11, 2019. Players can receive a free Shiny Pikachu or Shiny Eevee for their Pokémon Let's Go: Eevee or Pokémon Let's Go: Pikachu games, by entering a participating Target store, opening up the Pokémon Pass app, and scanning a QR code.

"To receive one of these Pokémon, players can download the new Pokémon Pass app for select iOS and Android devices. The app delivers exclusive digital rewards to Pokémon Trainer Club account owners when they're at designated retail locations. When players who have downloaded the app enter a participating Target store, Pokémon Pass will use geolocation to automatically notify them of nearby reward offerings. The app will then guide them through several prompts, including one to scan a special QR Code found in-store so that they can claim their Shiny Pikachu or Shiny Eevee."