Nintendo just announced that there will be a Pokémon RPG coming to the Switch, maybe more than a year from now.

Possibly one of the best things to come out this year at the E3 gaming expo (at least in my opinion), is that Nintendo announced a Pokémon role-playing game (RPG) title coming to Switch. There was almost zero information available with the announcement, Pokémon Company's Tsunekazu Ishihara only said that Game Freak is working on it and it "may not release for more than a year."

That's both frustrating and the best news I've heard in a long time.

Pokémon doesn't see a lot of console game love. Pokkén Tournament, which is currently available on Wii U and will come to Switch as a deluxe version in 2018, is the latest in the lineup, but it's a battle game, not an RPG. As far as I know, there hasn't been a true RPG Pokémon title on console. N64 had Pokémon Snap, which could sort of be considered RPG, but it's really more of an on-rails first-person shooter with a camera instead of a gun.

Because there were no details about what this RPG is going to be, we can only speculate on its content. I can't imagine what this upcoming title will be like. I also can't wait to go on an adventure through another new region with all-new Pokemon to catch and new friends to meet.

OK, so are you finally getting excited about Switch with a new Pokémon RPG title coming?