It's often hard to believe we're getting closer and closer to a 5G reality, but with so much work being done on all fronts, that's a future we're rapidly approaching. Most recently, the 3GPP announced that it'd officially completed the Standalone standard for 5G.

This new standard will allow for independent deployment of 5G technologies, and it's an essential part in rolling it out to the masses over the coming months and years.

Per Balázs Bertényi, 3GPP TSG RAN Chairman: