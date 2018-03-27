Apple released a new update for GarageBand on iOS at the Education Event in Chicago. Version 2.3.3 offers a few new features that not only add some education focused sounds, but also an iPhone X only feature.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the major changes in the new update.

What's new GarageBand for iOS

New downloadable "Toy Box" sound pack with free educational sound effects, including animals, vehicles, and counting to ten in different languages.

Use facial expressions and the TrueDepth camera for hands-free control over musical effects like guitar wah and synth parameters. This feature requires the iPhone X.

Adds Modern Wah guitar stompbox effect.

Provides stability improvements and bug fixes.

