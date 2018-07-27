We've all probably given HQ Trivia, and its popularity is undeniable, with co-hosts like Dwayne Johnson, John Mayer, and even Robert De Niro jumping onto the bandwagon to promote various projects.

Well PROVEIT is looking to cash in on the app-based trivia craze, but venture capital isn't fueling this game. Instead, you bet your own real money to compete against other players all over the U.S. in head-to-head or multiplayer challenges.

This one's pretty interesting, since it's actually technically illegal in a few states, so check out the App Store link, and if you're in one of the states mentioned in the description, you won't be able to play.

PROVEIT has just announced a new game mode, Streaks, wherein you compete against yourself over 13 increasingly difficult questions. You're essentially betting on yourself in order to increase your money, though the new mode also lets you go head-to-head against another player in a quick 10-question game wherein you have to bet $1 to $5. Much like HQ, you get 10 seconds to answer each question, and you're scored both on your speed and accuracy — so it's not as simple as giving a correct answer and making it to the end of the quiz.

Pay-to-play apps are on the rise, but this is an interesting experience, and with many people likely fed up with the measly winnings from HQ (or the lack of winning at all… Ever), they may just decide to pony up their own dough to winner bigger pots. Do note that when you win, you'll get to keep a certain amount based on the game type, but PROVEIT will take a preset portion of the entry fees "in order to provide an uncluttered, ad-free experience".

If you're cool with that, then test your mettle — you'll be matched with people of the same perceived ability, so PROVEIT claims a 20% to 45% win rate due to the tiered prize pools. One interesting support service is the ability to opt out of the app by emailing PROVEIT support, what PROVEIT calls the "self-exclusion" option. The developers will then freeze your account, which is designed to head off potential real-money gaming addiction. Family members can even request a freeze on an account if they're worried and have "one of several specific financial ties to the player concerned."

Thinking of putting your money where your mouth is? Check out PROVEIT, but remember to play responsibly.

