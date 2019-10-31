A leaked video has appeared on Twitter, showcasing several new Cortana features. The video shows new options that make it easier for people to stay up to date by using Cortana, including reading emails out loud and scheduling appointments. Twitter user WalkingCat was the first person to share the video. WalkingCat has a reputation for leaking videos early, such as the Mac Book "get a Surface commercial that leaked earlier this year.

The leaked video shows off a clean interface for listening to emails on iOS, which allows you to flag an email, control playback, and skip to the next email like a playlist. Cortana also helps manage calendar appointments and schedule events in the video. The new Windows 10 version of Cortana also appears, as well as the ability to pick a masculine or feminine voice for the assistant.