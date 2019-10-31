Cortana email management iOSSource: Windows Central

What you need to know

  • A new video shows off Cortana managing emails and appointments.
  • The video also shows Cortana reading emails.
  • Some features showcased in the video were first seen in December 2018.

A leaked video has appeared on Twitter, showcasing several new Cortana features. The video shows new options that make it easier for people to stay up to date by using Cortana, including reading emails out loud and scheduling appointments. Twitter user WalkingCat was the first person to share the video. WalkingCat has a reputation for leaking videos early, such as the Mac Book "get a Surface commercial that leaked earlier this year.

The leaked video shows off a clean interface for listening to emails on iOS, which allows you to flag an email, control playback, and skip to the next email like a playlist. Cortana also helps manage calendar appointments and schedule events in the video. The new Windows 10 version of Cortana also appears, as well as the ability to pick a masculine or feminine voice for the assistant.

We initially covered some of these features in December 2018, including Cortana reading emails out loud. There's a good chance that this video will be used by Microsoft at an upcoming conference or event such as Ignite. After WalkingCat leaked the Mac Book commercial, the ad was shared on official channels and during events such as NFL games. WalkingCat is likely just sharing a leak of this Cortana video a bit early.