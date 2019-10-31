What you need to know
- A new video shows off Cortana managing emails and appointments.
- The video also shows Cortana reading emails.
- Some features showcased in the video were first seen in December 2018.
A leaked video has appeared on Twitter, showcasing several new Cortana features. The video shows new options that make it easier for people to stay up to date by using Cortana, including reading emails out loud and scheduling appointments. Twitter user WalkingCat was the first person to share the video. WalkingCat has a reputation for leaking videos early, such as the Mac Book "get a Surface commercial that leaked earlier this year.
The leaked video shows off a clean interface for listening to emails on iOS, which allows you to flag an email, control playback, and skip to the next email like a playlist. Cortana also helps manage calendar appointments and schedule events in the video. The new Windows 10 version of Cortana also appears, as well as the ability to pick a masculine or feminine voice for the assistant.
Cortana in 2019 pic.twitter.com/5rlfshgjxX— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) October 31, 2019
We initially covered some of these features in December 2018, including Cortana reading emails out loud. There's a good chance that this video will be used by Microsoft at an upcoming conference or event such as Ignite. After WalkingCat leaked the Mac Book commercial, the ad was shared on official channels and during events such as NFL games. WalkingCat is likely just sharing a leak of this Cortana video a bit early.
Apple's AirPods Pro ads didn't have the earbuds in at first
Apple's AirPods Pro arrived with little fanfare and a press release. But the groundwork for a larger advertising campaign had already been laid. It just didn't have any earbuds yet.
The Adonit Note+ Stylus is great under pressure
The latest Bluetooth stylus from Adonit features pressure and tilt support plus two programmable shortcut buttons for the ultimate in customizable control.
Check out TechSmartt's Extreme AirPods Pro Water Test
Popular YouTube outfit TechSmartt has published an Extreme AirPods Pro Water Test on its channel.
Here are the best cases for the 2018 9.7-inch iPad!
Apple's 9.7-inch iPad (2017 and 2018) is a great productivity and educational tool — and worth protecting! Here are our favorite cases for the 9.7-inch iPad.