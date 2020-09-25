The new Xbox app will let you stream Xbox One games to your iPhone

Reported by The Verge, Microsoft is about to release a new Xbox app for iOS that allows users to stream their Xbox One games to their iPhone. The report says that the new app, which has gone through approval by Apple, is coming "soon."

Microsoft is about to release a big Xbox app update for iOS that includes the ability to stream Xbox One games to an iPhone. A new Xbox app will arrive in the App Store soon that includes a remote play feature, which lets Xbox One console owners stream their games to an iPhone.

The report notes that this new app and its remote play capability is different than Microsoft's xCloud service. Whereas xCloud allows players to stream Xbox games directly from Microsoft's servers to their phone in any location, remote play on the new Xbox app on iOS requires players to be connected to their own Xbox. Apple and Microsoft are still at odds with how to bring xCloud to iOS.

Remote play is different to Microsoft's xCloud service, which streams games directly from servers instead of your own Xbox One console. This Xbox remote play feature will only connect to your own Xbox console, not to xCloud. It's similar to Sony's own PS4 Remote Play feature that's also available on Android and iOS.

The Verge's Tom Warren posted a video to Twitter showing off the new Xbox app as well as giving a teaser as to what remote play will look like.

Microsoft's new Xbox app for iPhone lets you stream Xbox games to an iPhone 😎 It's coming soon, and here's how it works. More information here: https://t.co/zsQ7S2cEis pic.twitter.com/env64JlaAt — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 25, 2020

According to the report, the new app will allow players to not only access their Xbox from anywhere in their home but out and about as long as they have an LTE or 5G connection.

You will be able to access an Xbox console over Wi-Fi, or even an LTE or 5G connection, too. As this app takes control of your home Xbox, you can remotely start your console outside of your home. The Xbox will start up without a sound or the Xbox light at the front, and when you disconnect, it goes back into standby after a brief period of inactivity.

In addition to remote play, the new iOS app will feature a major redesign that makes it easier and faster to find friends, manage your console, and share your game clips to social media. The new app will pair nicely with the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X when they launch in November.