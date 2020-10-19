The New Xbox Experience is a dramatic effort from Microsoft to make the UI and UX experience across everything Xbox beautiful, inclusive, and consistent. This started with a new Xbox app for PC back in 2019, and has spread across everything Xbox in recent months, leading up to the launch of the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The mobile Xbox app for Android recently was rebuilt from the ground up and redesigned with the New Xbox Experience in mind, and now that app is finally coming to Apple's iOS.

It's official. The new Xbox App is ready for download.



You can tell it's official because we are tweeting about it: https://t.co/cB1BUaWvVv pic.twitter.com/JoFAUvDJVp — Xbox (@Xbox) October 19, 2020

The app looks to be very similar to its Android counterpart, and surprisingly has a nearly identical feature set, including the existence of Xbox remote play. Xbox remote play allows players to stream any Xbox game directly from their Xbox console at home to their mobile device with a compatible Bluetooth controller, giving you on-the-go console-quality gaming. With the recent controversies surrounding Xbox Cloud Gaming (aka Project xCloud) being blocked by Apple on iOS, it's interesting to see this feature being regarded as an acceptable workaround.

Xbox remote play isn't the exact same as Xbox Cloud Gaming, and still requires that you have an Xbox console at home that no one is using, but iOS users will still be able to enjoy this nifty feature and all the other goodies that come along with the new Xbox app, including an increased focus on social features and a universal search function. If you want to grab the new Xbox app, you can download it directly from the Apple App Store.