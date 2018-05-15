At long last, the much-awaited next generation of DirecTV Now lands this week. It'll hit Apple TV and iOS today, along with in your web browser. (DirecTV also says it'll hit "select Chromecast devices" today, but that's not really how Chromecast works. So we'll have to see what that means.)

Support for the update will come to Android, Fire TV and Roku over the next few weeks.

What's the big deal? The biggest feature you have to look forward to is a cloud-based DVR, which had been sorely missing. It's still sort of in beta mode, DirecTV Now says, so some functions may be limited, and it's not available on all channels. Recordings will expire after 30 days, and you get 20 hours of storage for free.

Also, the app itself will be updated with a new look, "ls and programs front and center. Plus, now you can enjoy your current stream while browsing for what to watch next."

You'll also be able to stream on up to there devices at one time for an additional $5 a month.

And finally, you'll be able to stream your local channels while you're on the road.

Here's how things look on an iPad: