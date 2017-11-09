For the last few years Apple has been shipping iPhone in two sizes: regular and Plus. Since iPhone X is a Plus-sized screen in a regular-sized body, that creates at least two interesting possibilities for next year:

Just because Apple shipped iPhone X doesn't mean the company is mic-dropping, yelling "peace out", and switching to the coffee shop business. There'll be an iPhone 9 or iPhone XI next year and perhaps more than one.

The follow up to iPhone X should be bigger. Yes. Oh, no. I mean no! It should be smaller! When it comes to iPhone 9 or iPhone XI, which sizes would you prefer?

While some people said they prefered the 4-inch screen size on iPhone SE what most of them really meant is that they preferred the smaller overall size of the device. Fill the front with iPhone X-style screen and I don't think almost any of them would mind. I think they'd be thrilled. It would certainly make for the most one-hand friendly iPhone in years.

A 6.5-inch iPhone would appeal to those who want something closer to a primary computing device but in a big phone, not a small tablet. It would almost certainly continue to chip away at iPad mini, but it would provide a welcome amount of consolidation for those who really do want that one mobile to rule them all.

If Apple added *one* additional #iPhoneX size next year, would you prefer:



— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) November 8, 2017

When a product is as popular as iPhone it's no longer about new regional markets or distribution channels. It's all about expanding markets by annexing adjacent areas of appeal. Size is an easy one. Apple's been doing it for years. Based on iPhone Plus, it may seem like adding back the bigger phone is the better option. But iPhone SE showed there was passion in the smaller size as well, beyond even Apple's demand forecasting.

Of course, Apple could stick to one iPhone X sequel size next year or go all-in on all three. Given recent history, though, the possibility of two iPhone sizes can't be discounted.

So, if you had your way — if Jony Ive asked you whether the next iPhone size should be smaller or bigger — what would it be? iPhone Plus X or iPhone SE X?