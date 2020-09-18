What you need to know
- Nike has updated its Nike Run Club app for Apple Watch.
- It brings a new modular sport face with multiple complications.
- It also has new metrics and streaks to help keep you motivated.
Nike has today updated its Nike Run Club app for Apple Watch with a new face, metrics, and streaks in time for the release of Apple Watch Series 6.
In a press release Nike stated:
Delivering an even more immersive experience to motivate runners before, during and after runs, Nike Run Club rolls out new app updates to the latest Apple Watch Nike. Read on to learn more about the NRC app on your wrist.
New features include a new exclusive modular sport face that will offer multiple complications. These include the quick-start button, total monthly miles, and Guided Runs.
Once you start a run, new metrics will help you measure every stride including average pace and cadence. There's also a new Nike Twilight Mode to help when you're running in the small hours without as much daylight that features a new in-run display and design.
The final addition is Streaks. NRC now offers runners streak rewards, similar to Apple's own exercise rewards for running at least once a week. There are various different streak vadges that will unlock exclusive icons.
Alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 Apple announced brand new Nike+ editions of its latest Watch, sporting some brand new color combinations as well as exclusive faces, and of course all the new benefits of Series 6 including a Blood Oxygen Sensor and the S6 chip.
Apple Watch Series 6
From $399 at Apple From $399 at Amazon
It's got a hot new chip.
Apple Watch Series 6 features a Blood Oxygen sensor, new colors, and watchOS 7
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TikTok is being banned in the U.S. from Sunday, September 20
The U.S. Department of Commerce will ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S app stores from Sunday.
Apple's RomaEst store in Italy to close permanently, October 17
Apple's RomaEst store will close October 17, paving the way for Apple's stunning new Apple store on the Via Del Corso.
Fortnite: Save the World no longer playable on Mac from September 23
Epic Games has said support for its tower defence game, Fortnite: Save the World, will end on Mac next week following Epic Games fallout and lawsuit against Apple.
Your iPhone 11 Pro will love these screen protectors!
The screen on your new iPhone is very expensive to replace. Because of this, you may want to consider buying an inexpensive screen protector