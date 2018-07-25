In addition to Nike Training Club's 180+ free workouts that span from "strength and endurance to mobility and yoga," here's what you can expect from the Apple Watch app, according to the company:

Today, Nike announced in a newsroom post that its widely used fitness app, Nike Training Club , is finally rolling out for Apple Watch, minimizing the number of times you'll need to interrupt your flow and touch your phone with your sweaty hands during workouts.

For all its positive attributes, there is one thing about the app athletes wanted to improve: Sometimes, you just don't want to have to continually refer to a phone in the midst of a session ... A Nike Training Club workout is started on the phone and then the Apple Watch allows for easy check of time or reps remaining on a drill. It also delivers haptic prompts, which signal the beginning of the next drill and run until the workout is complete.

So though you still have to start a workout on your iPhone, you don't have to keep stopping to fiddle around on it in between sets, allowing you to maximize your exercise time and really close those rings. Your heart rate, approximate calories burned, and other important stats like number of reps left will all be displayed on your wrist a mere glance away.

The Nike Training Club app for Apple Watch will start rolling out globally beginning today. All workouts currently available on the iPhone version of the app will be supported by the Apple Watch, so you won't miss out on a single lunge, step, or warrior pose. You can download Nike Training Club by tapping the link below!

Nike Training Club - Free - Download now

Thoughts?

Do you use Nike Training Club? If so, how does it compare to other fitness apps you've tried? Share in the comments!