If your love is all-in on SNES, you might want to check out Nintendo's newest special edition 3DS XL!

This one's mine. If you're a fan of Super Nintendo Entertainment System (AKA: SNES), or someone you love is, you're going to want to take a look at Nintendo's latest special edition New 3DS XL. It looks like a tiny SNES, and I'm not talking about the mini SNES: Classic Edition (though that's pretty tight, too).

This retro style New 3DS XL features a classic look with illustrated buttons, and even the SNES logo right on top (to really confuse the younger generations). It's decked out in the muted light gray of yesteryear's Nintendo consoles with light and dark purple accents.

One of the best features of this classic looking modern handheld gaming device is that it comes with Super Mario Kart already installed! So right out of the box, you can take your nostalgia to 11 by playing one of the most popular titles to launch on the SNES, no additional purchase required. Of course, Mario Kart will only be in 2D.

Nintendo's New 3DS XL is compatible with all DS games, we're talking DS and DSi. They won't appear in 3D, but your old games are still playable.

If you're looking for something a little less retro (but only a little), and a little more Pokémon, you should check out Nintendo's 2DS XL special Poké Ball edition — another great gift idea for the gamer in your life.

This adorable SNES Edition of the New 3DS XL goes on sale November 27, but you can preorder it today on Amazon for $199.99, which is the exact price of the standard version, plus you get Mario Kart for free!

