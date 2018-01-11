Nintendo's monthly news announcement, Nintendo Direct, came today in the form of a mini announcement that's big news for Switch fans. More than a dozen top-tier games and big updates are headed to Switch this year, many of which will be available within the next few months.

New game titles coming this year

The World Ends with You: Final Remix - Fans of the beloved 2008 DS battle game has been updated for Switch with HD graphics and a new epilogue that reveals some of the story's twisted secrets. No official launch date yet, but it's coming "later this year."

Kirby Star Allies - If you've been following Nintendo Switch, you know this new Kirby title has been on its way. Today, Nintendo finally announced the official launch date, which is March 16, 2018. You'll be able to recruit enemies and get help from up to four characters at a time in single-player mode. You can also team up with online friends for cop-op play. In addition to Kirby's normal copying abilities like Sword, Fire, Water, Bomb, and others, his new abilities are Artist - which lets Kirby paint a picture of the weapon he wants to use, and Spider, which captures enemies in a web. Available March 16.

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition - There's no denying that Link and his fellow adventurers are a fighting force to be reckoned with. The popular Hyrule title is coming to Switch with every map and mission, plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS version. You'll also get all of the previously available DLC content. The Switch version will also feature new outfits for Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild. Available spring 2018.

Mario Tennis Aces - I know you've been waiting years for Mario to get back out on the court to show those clumsy oafs how to serve a ball. In this updated version, players will be able to read their opponents' position and stroke to know exactly where the ball will land. There's also going to be a story mode, which is long overdue for Mario Tennis fans. Available spring 2018.

Ys VII: Lacrimosa of DANA - The popular action role-playing game that was previously only available on PlayStation 4 is headed to Switch. You'll play along in RPG-style adventure as you discover the secrets of the island, while at the same time building your village and fortifying it against enemies that want to destroy it, like dragons. Oh, there's also this mysterious blue-haired woman that you'll want to know more about. Available summer 2018.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy - Fans of the fighting game series SNK get a special treat when the women of SNK get together in a 2V2 tag team battle match. Pick from 14 female characters from King of Fighters and the Art of Fighting. You can compete against other players around the world or simply watch by the sidelines where you can bet on who will win using in-game currency. Available summer 2018.

Payday 2 - Join the co-op shooter action of the PayDay world as Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, or Chains as they hit Washington DC on a looting rampage. You can join up to four friends to pull of the heist of the century and build up your arsenal to become the best worst criminals in the syndicate. New character Joy will launch exclusively on Switch. Available February 27.

Fe - A brand new indie platform adventure game has you befriending the creatures of a magical Nordic forrest. Sing to them to befriend them, then join them as they wonder through the dark woods. Discover the hidden secrets that await you. Available February 16.

Celeste - We've been waiting a long time for this indie title to finally hit the Switch. Players control Madeline as she climbs Celeste mountain. This speed run platformer has you jumping, dashing, and bouncing through a rumored 90 levels with varying degrees of difficulty. Available January 25.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - The Kong is back for the fifth in the DK Country series. Defeat the Snowmads as you swing your way across this side-scrolling adventure. Exclusive to the Switch, shopkeeper Funky Kong is a new playable character designed for beginners. Funky surfs his way through the jungle with double-jump, infinite roll, and underwater corkscrew abilities. Available May 4.

Dark Souls: Remastered - The first in the epic Dark Soul series is relaunching on Switch. Relive the destruction of Lordran's Curse and complete quests, loot dungeons, and more. Play alongside or against up to six players in LAN multiplayer mode or go off on your own to craft your ideal lifestyle. Available May 25.

Game updates and Download Codes

In addition to the big new games coming to Nintendo Switch this year, there are a couple of titles that are getting loads of new content. Keep an eye out for download codes (DLC) and updates for your favorite games.