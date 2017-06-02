Nintendo Switch's paid subscription details and pricing for online features revealed!

Since the launch of the Switch, Nintendo has stated that it would be implementing a paid subscription for online features for the new console at some point in the future. Now we know more or less what that means for you and your wallet.

When is it launching?

Nintendo Switch's online subscription won't start until 2018, and up until it does, you can still enjoy online gameplay on your Switch for free!

Pricing

According to the Nintendo website, there will be three pricing options for the new online service.

$3.99 for 1 month

$7.99 for 3 months

$19.99 for 12 months

Services

That right, it's plural! Membership doesn't only give you access to online gameplay but a few different features that won't be accessible to non-members. Membership will give you access to the features as depicted in the image below.

Online Lobby and Voice Chat app

As suspected from the beginning, to chat with your friends while playing a game, you will need to install an app on your phone. This app will serve as an online lobby where you can also invite friends and set up gaming sessions.

A free and limited version of the app will launch some time in summer 2017. No word on an exact release date as of yet and expect the app to be a beta version of the software during the free trail period.

Classic Game Selection

An active membership will also give you access to a library of classic games to play on your Nintendo Switch. The company hasn't released a full list of which games will be available but has indicated that popular older NES titles such as Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight, and Dr. Mario are all slated to be included.

Nintendo won't give many more details on the Switch's Netflix-like classic library, but they did send me this: https://t.co/ZdTAPYw2Y2 pic.twitter.com/oWWDFNhtW7 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 2, 2017

As seen above, Jason Schreier tweeted Nintendo's response to his inquiry about the titles available to the Classic Game Selection. It appears right now only NES games are going to be included, but SNES may also make an appearance.

Nintendo eShop Deals

Members of Nintendo Switch Online will also receive special offers on Nintendo's eShop, which may include discounts on games and other content.

What do you think?

Does the price of $19.99 a year seem reasonable to you? Which classic NES game do you hope makes it into the Classic Game Selection? Are you excited to try the Online Lobby and Voice Chat app for free this summer? Let us know in the comments below!