As if just playing with your Nintendo Switch wasn't enough, you'll soon be able to build cardboard accessories to go along with your Joy-Con controllers. They're called ... wait for it ... Toy Cons.

Kids (and adults) will soon be able to invest in Switch compatible cardboard kits to make things like a piano, fishing pole, and motorcycle. The kits are designed to be used alongside your Switch and the Joy-Con controllers. For example, if you make the motorcycle, you'll be able to place the Switch screen in the center of the cardboard handlebars and then slide the Joy-Cons into the handlebar grips. You'll then be able to play a racing game from the driver's point-of-view.

There are two kits launching in April. The first is the $69.99 Variety Kit, which comes with the materials to make five different Toy Con toys, including 2 RC cars, a fishing pole, a house, a motorbike, and a piano. The kit includes the cardboard sheets, stickers, string, eyelets, sponge sheets, and rubber bands.

The second kit, the $79.99 Robo Kit, is a small human sized cardboard backpack with a headset and devices that attach to your hands and feet. Presumably, this will allow kids to move like a Transformer while battling it out in a special game. It comes with cardboard sheets, cardstock sheets, stickers, string, canvas straps, and eyelets.

Here's the official information from Nintendo:

