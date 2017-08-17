Nintendo has announced the Switch in exclusive colors to commemorate the release of Splatoon 2.

The Nintendo Switch was released earlier this year, and in traditional Nintendo fashion, supplies have finally started catching up with demand. The console has also been receiving more and more highly anticipated game releases, including Splatoon 2.

To commemorate this launch, Nintendo USA has partnered with Walmart to release the Walmart-exclusive Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch. The tablet portion and dock of the console don't look any different — at least, based on what we can see on the box — but the console will feature one green and one pink Joycon, as well as a Splatoon 2 themed carrying case. From BusinessWire:

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart will be the exclusive retail partner for a new Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a download code for the Splatoon 2 game, a fresh carrying case and colorful new Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green. The bundle will be available starting Sept. 8 at a suggested retail price of $379.99 and offers fans in North America their first chance to get their hands on that Joy-Con color combination. "Consumers in Japan and Europe have already had a strong response to Splatoon 2 bundles in their territories," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This exclusive Walmart bundle gives people who have been waiting to buy a Nintendo Switch a great value and incentive to get splatting."

The bundle will be available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com for $379.99 beginning September 8th. There are no plans to make this bundle available outside of North America.

