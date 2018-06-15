From now until June 21st at 8:59 a.m. PT / 11:59 a.m. ET Nintendo is hosting an amazing super sale. For this sale, you can find a lot of your favorite titles for up to 50% off! Currently The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for $44.99 instead of the usual price of $59.99. You can even find LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 for 50% off at the price of $29.99! With this many phenomenal games, combined with great deals, it's hard not to take advantage of the offer.

There are a total of 25 games included on this sale so check it out on the Nintendo Store by following the link below!

