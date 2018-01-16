Fans of Link, Mario, and the classic NES mashup Remixes will be happy to see that Nintendo has added The Legend of Zelda: Link Between Worlds, Super Mario 3d Land, and Ultimate NES Remix to its list of low-priced Nintendo Select titles for 3DS. For the first time in North America, you can get your hands on these titles for only $20 each starting February 3.

If you've only recently delved into the gaming world of Nintendo's 2DS and 3DS systems, these are some of the platform's most popular titles and a great way to get started. Since all three of these games traditionally retailed for about $40 to $50 each, the discounted price is a win for fans new and old.

These three titles join other classics that currently exist in the Nintendo Select library, including Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo, Kirby: Triple Deluxe, Mario & Luigi: Dream Team, and Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon.

The new Nintendo Select titles will be available February 3. For now, you're still looking at a $40+ price tag, so wait just a couple more weeks.