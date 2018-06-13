See at Amazon

The new GameCube controller will feature the iconic Super Smash Bros. logo right on the controller and has everything the original GameCube Controller had.

All the buttons are in the same place and the left joystick has that same ribbed design that you all know and love.

You can pre-order the controller right now on Amazon, for $29.99. No exact date on when it will be available for sale or shipping has been noted; however, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7th, 2018. Likely, they will ship the controller around the same time.