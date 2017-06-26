Nintendo's retro version of its most popular console, SNES, is full of your favorite 16-bit games from the early 1990s!

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES, and to some, Super NES, came out in the early 1990s as a major system upgrade from the company's previous console. It was the only device for playing such titles as Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario Kart (the original), and Super Mario World. Nintendo decided to bring back our joy of retro 16-bit gaming with the release of the SNES Classic Edition, which packs 21 of the top games from the heyday of SNES into one tiny console. We've got everything you need to know about SNES Classic Edition right here.

What's new with SNES Classic Edition?

Well, as of this moment, everything! The SNES Classic Edition was just announced by Nintendo. It's coming out September 29 and will retail for $79.99. This mini version of the original comes with 21 games pre-installed so you don't have to collect a bunch of dusty old cartridges. It also comes with two wired controllers and the exclusive, never before launched game, Star Fox 2.

So what is this mini classic console again?

Similar to Nintendo's previous Classic Edition release, the SNES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the original. I say miniature because it is small enough to fit in one hand. It doesn't have a cartridge slot, but it does have two proprietary ports for your wired controllers. It looks nearly identical to the original console launched in the early 1990s. It's adorable.

Instead of playing cartridges (Remember blowing into the processor chip area when your game wouldn't load properly?), the Classic Edition has all the games pre-installed. You simply select the game you want to play from the Home screen menu.

SNES Classic Edition comes with 21 games. Unfortunately, you can't add any more games without hacking it. Nintendos has not revealed plans to update the Classic Edition's operating systems with an online shop. So 21 games is all you get.

The good news is that, at retail, SNES only costs $79.99. One of the great things Nintendo has done is to keep the price of these Classic Edition consoles at rock-bottom prices.

What games does it come with?

I know, this is what you've been wanting to know since you first found out that SNES Classic Edition existed. What are these 21 classic titles?

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi's Island

Take note that Star Fox 2 has never been released. This is an exclusive launch, only available on SNES Classic Edition. Pretty sweet incentive.

What hardware does it come with?

If you're worried that a 25-year-old game console won't work with your 5K TV, you can put those worries to rest. SNES Classic Edition comes with an HDMI cable for connecting to a screen, an AC adapter with a USB charging cable, and two wired controllers.

Nintendo has not clarified whether SNES Classic Edition supports Bluetooth, but if it's anything like the NES Classic Edition, you'll be able to switch out your wired controllers with a wireless-compatible version.

When can I get one?

SNES Classic Edition goes on sale September 29. We don't have any confirmation as to what time of day you will be able to get your hands on one.

Where can I get one?

Now, here's where things get difficult. The NES Classic Edition went on sale at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT and sold out literally in seconds. I tried getting one on Amazon at exactly 5:00 PM and 11 seconds later it wasn't available at the retail price any longer. You can get it for about $250 these days, but that defeats the purpose of the low price.

The SNES Classic Edition will go on sale through online retailers like Amazon on September 29. It will also show up on shelves at brick-and-mortar retail stores like Game Stop, Best Buy, Target, Toys R Us, and Walmart. There is a pretty good chance that these retailers will also have limited quantities of the SNES Classic Edition available online.

If you don't get one on your first try, don't give up. My nephew finally ended up with one after his grandmother went back to her local retail store every day for a week. A clerk recognized her and finally gave her one that had been set aside in the back (not everyone's experience will be like hers, she was just very lucky).

What about accessories?

We don't have any official information about accessories at this time, but if its anything like the NES Classic Edition, we'll be seeing them pop up in no time.

Any questions?

Do you have any other questions about the SNES Classic Edition? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.