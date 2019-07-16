The Nintendo Switch is the console I've been waiting for. It's super versatile, can go anywhere, and has a ton of awesome games. If you're like me you're probably hoping for some sweet Nintendo Switch deals on Prime Day. There are plenty of items on sale, but I've waded through them to pick out the very best of the best. These sales end at the end of the day, so be sure to check them out before prices go back up.

Switch it up!

There are hundreds of items on sale during Prime Day and among them are a handful of decent Switch deals. After searching around, I've gathered the best deals into one list to make the shopping experience easier for you. When shopping gaming accessories, you'll want to consider price, the brand that makes the product, and any extra convenience an accessory can give you.

I personally love the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller. It looks and feels similar to the original GameCube controllers but has larger buttons and a large c Joystick to make it easier to use. It works wirelessly using two AA batteries and can run for up to 10 hours before needing replacements. This deal won't last long. Get it while you can!