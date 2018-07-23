Like all consoles, the Nintendo Switch has a wide variety of accessories and skins available for you to purchase. With so many flooding the market it could be difficult for you to find the best option. We're here to show you all the best products and best prices for the accessories you need. Not only that, but we'll even tell you why you might want these accessories in the first place!
Must-have Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories Under $20
Everything you need to know about amiibos
Amiibos are the exclusive to Nintendo Switch that gives it a wonderful twist. If you're not sure what else they do besides be super cool collectibles, here's everything you need to know!
Deciding which necessities are best for you
Your Nintendo Switch comes with a few goodies in the base package, but you might want to take a better look at them before purchasing. Here we'll help you decide the best controllers, cables, and grips for your Nintendo Switch.
- Joy-Con vs. Pro Controller: Which Nintendo Switch controller is best?
- Best controller chargers for Nintendo Switch
- Best Controller for Nintendo Switch
- Best thumb grips for your Nintendo Switch
- Best USB-C cables for Nintendo Switch
- How to choose the right fight stick for your Nintendo Switch
Accessories you might want to add to your collection
While these items won't make or break your Nintendo experience, they surely will add a positive note to it. From learning which stand is the best for you to find the perfect headset, we've got all the best add-on experiences you need to try out.
- Best Nintendo Switch Stands in 2018
- Which size microSD card is best for Nintendo Switch?
- Best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch in 2018
- Best Wired controllers for Nintendo Switch
- Nyko's Charge Block Pro has completed my Nintendo Switch setup
- Battery Backup vs. Battery Case: Which is best for your Nintendo Switch?
- The best travel cases for Nintendo Switch
- Best Headphones for Nintendo Switch
- These are the wireless headsets that work with your Nintendo Switch
- Aries Pro HDMI transmitter review: Mirror your Mac, drone, Nintendo Switch or almost anything else to your HD TV
Find the best protection for your device
Protecting your Nintendo Switch will cost a few extra dollars, but it will be worth every cent. You'll spend less money putting contingency plans on your device than you would be replacing the entire thing in the event of a disaster. Better safe than sorry!
- Best Screen Protectors for Nintendo Switch in 2018
- Best Heavy Duty Cases for Nintendo Switch
- WaterField Designs Arcade Case review: It's the only thing I'll ever use to travel with my Nintendo Switch again
- The perfect Nintendo Switch car kit
- Best Nintendo Switch Cartridge Cases
Decorating your device and trying new things
Now that you've got all the basics and add-ons, its time to make your console as beautiful on the outside as it is on the inside. First, you want to make sure you know how to safely disassemble your Nintendo Switch and then you want to get down to the glamorous upgrades that await you!
- How to disassemble your Nintendo Switch Dock
- Best Skins, Decals, and Stickers for your Nintendo Switch controllers
- Which color Joy-Con should I buy?
- 3D-printed accessories you can make for your Nintendo Switch
- Best Third-party Controllers for Nintendo Switch
- Can't score Splatoon 2 accessories? Here are some alternatives!