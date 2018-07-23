Like all consoles, the Nintendo Switch has a wide variety of accessories and skins available for you to purchase. With so many flooding the market it could be difficult for you to find the best option. We're here to show you all the best products and best prices for the accessories you need. Not only that, but we'll even tell you why you might want these accessories in the first place!

Must-have Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories Under $20

Everything you need to know about amiibos

Amiibos are the exclusive to Nintendo Switch that gives it a wonderful twist. If you're not sure what else they do besides be super cool collectibles, here's everything you need to know!

Deciding which necessities are best for you

Your Nintendo Switch comes with a few goodies in the base package, but you might want to take a better look at them before purchasing. Here we'll help you decide the best controllers, cables, and grips for your Nintendo Switch.

Accessories you might want to add to your collection

While these items won't make or break your Nintendo experience, they surely will add a positive note to it. From learning which stand is the best for you to find the perfect headset, we've got all the best add-on experiences you need to try out.

Find the best protection for your device

Protecting your Nintendo Switch will cost a few extra dollars, but it will be worth every cent. You'll spend less money putting contingency plans on your device than you would be replacing the entire thing in the event of a disaster. Better safe than sorry!

Decorating your device and trying new things

Now that you've got all the basics and add-ons, its time to make your console as beautiful on the outside as it is on the inside. First, you want to make sure you know how to safely disassemble your Nintendo Switch and then you want to get down to the glamorous upgrades that await you!

