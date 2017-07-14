Do you prefer physical cartridges or digital download games for Nintendo Switch? Each type has its merits and its faults. Let's discuss!
Digital or physical? That is a good question to ask when thinking about how you are going to purchase games on any console. Both options have benefits and drawbacks. Whether you buy digital or physical (or both) depends on what is most important to you.
The good and bad of digital game downloads on Nintendo Switch
The good
The most obvious benefit to downloading a digital copy of a game onto your console is the fact that it doesn't take up any physical space. You won't have a shelf full of old Switch games that you never play any more. You also don't have to worry about losing the cartridges. Your little brother can't steal them and take it to a friend's house. Your parent's can't take them away from you when you are grounded (they can take away the entire console, though).
Another great reason to go digital is that you will always have all of your games with you, no matter where you go. This is especially useful for mobile gaming on the Switch. Whether you download games directly to the console or to a micro SD card, you don't have to worry about carrying a case filled with cartridges around when you want to take your Switch on the road.
When you download games from Nintendo, you also don't have to wait, even one second, to get a game. You could be sitting in class or home sick without a car and still be able to download and play a game at your will.
Preordering games can be even more of a delight. When you preorder the digital download of a game from Nintendo, it is pre-loaded onto your device at the time of your order. You can then start playing it right after midnight on the day of its official release. No waiting in line. No waiting for a delivery. If you stay up late enough, you could have most of the game completed before your friends even get up for work.
Not to sound like a tree-hugging hippy, but digital downloads also cut down on the amount of waste produced for a game. Instead of dealing with the plastic of the cartridges, case, and even sealed packaging, you are dealing with ones and zeroes. A much more environmentally friendly way to consume.
The bad
The most obvious drawback to purchasing your games digitally is that you don't really own them. Nintendo's End User license agreement states:
The Software is licensed, not sold, to you solely for your personal, noncommercial use on your [device].
While Nintendo won't be hacking into your Switch to take back the download you paid good money for, they do have the right to revoke any licenses you buy (or get for free). If, for example, you download a game that Nintendo eventually takes of the market for some reason, they have the right to remove it from your account. If you delete the game from your device, it's just gone.
Because digital downloads aren't physical, they can only be used by the person whose account the game is tied to. You can't let your friend borrow it when you're done. You also can't sell it or trade it in to a game reseller.
Nintendo also has somewhat strict rules on transferring purchases. Content is tied to a user account and the device associated with the account. If you were to, say, get rid of your Switch, and didn't download your games onto a micro SD card before it left your possession, getting those games back when you buy a new Switch would be pretty much impossible.
The good and bad of physical game purchases on Nintendo Switch
The good
The most obvious positive about buying a physical copy of a game is that it can be shared with others. If you're friend wants to borrow Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild after you're done playing it, no problem. If you're brother wants to play Splatoon 2 in his bedroom on his Switch, he can sneak it away from the rest of the family if he's sly.
It also means that parents can take games away from their kids when they ground them.
You can also sell or trade in physical games to help support your entertainment habit. Some rare and out-of-print games have been known to sell for a lot of dough on the resell market. With a physical game, you have the opportunity to be a collector.
Selling your old games isn't the only benefit of buying physical copies. You can also buy them cheaper on the resell market. Sometimes for more than half of their full price, if a game isn't particularly popular. Plus, retail stores will oftentimes put games on sale, so you could potentially buy a brand new game at a discounted price (especially if you're a savvy shopper). Digital games do, also, go on sale from time to time in Nintendo's shops, but they are at the whim of Nintendo instead of your discount-finding prowess.
The bad
The most obvious negative about owning physical games is how much space they take up. If you end up owning all 80 games promised to come to the Switch (so far), you're bookshelf is going to be stuffed with cases. Plus, you'll have to carry all of those cartridges around with you where ever you go. I hope you have a proper travel bag for your pile of Switch games.
Physical games can be lost or stolen. No one can steal just the digital copy of your game, but some nefarious classmate could find a way in to your locker and swipe your favorite Switch game while you're running laps, even if you're holding your Switch in your hands while you run.
Are you a first-day purchaser of games? Well, if you're buying physical, get ready for some late nights out. If you're lucky, and your local game store stays open late for new releases, you might be able to buy a new game right at midnight if there are enough copies to go around. But, if the game is super popular, you'll probably have to stand in line for a long time in order to get there early enough to get a copy ahead of everyone else. Otherwise, expect to read spoilers on how a new game ends before you even get it delivered from the Post Office.
Which should you choose?
Of course, everyone's preferences are personal, and I'm not one to make these decisions for you, but I recommend a little bit of both.
Personally, I have physical versions of about 80 percent of my games, mostly because it's really important to me to be able to loan them out to friends or trade them in when I want something new. If sharing and selling are important to you, stick with physical copies.
Of course, there are always going to be a few exceptions. I will sometimes download a digital copy of a game when it is on sale for a really low price. I've also been known to download a game on day one because I really didn't want to have to wait for it to arrive in the mail or have to pick it up at my local game store.
If you like the idea of taking all of your games with you without taking up any additional space, and you aren't the type of person to sell or trade in your games, digital downloading is your bag. You'll be able to make fun of your friends when you finish an entire game before they even get up for work in the morning.
And, when you're at your local game store, take a peak at their used section. You never know if you're going to find something you've always wanted to play, but didn't want to pay full price.
What do you think?
Do you prefer digital or physical games on console? Do you know which method you'll prefer with Switch?
Updated July 2017: Updated for the launch of Splatoon 2.
Reader comments
Lending games seem like Nintendo wants it to be thing of the past. When I let my son try to play Super Mario Maker 3DS on his 3DS I was prompted that if he did proceed it would wipe all my save data. So it's tied to my 3DS for now which is lame. No other game does that but Nintendo found a way.
For digital games they are great but you need a big memory card if that's all you do. No resale value of digital games either. I know some people that only own digital no physical and they love it since they don't need any cartridges.
I myslef pefer cartidge as a have something physical with value.
I'll always prefer physical medium for anything I purchase. That's why iTunes doesn't have my money for music or movies. I can see the ease of using digital purchases, although even there, space is limited. There's still comfort in having your own physical copy of a game, unless there's some stupid digital copyright enforcement involved.
If you buy digital movies/music from iTunes they're always available for redownload, so you effectively have unlimited storage
That's not true. If the copyrigh holder decides to pull a piece of music from the store it may well vanish from your library. As per the Apple Music Ts and Cs:
"Previously purchased items might not be available if they're no longer on the iTunes Store. "
It also depends on which country your Apple ID is based in on what you can redownload, with some countries laws allowing access to everything you've purchased, and others restricting it to certain things such as apps.
https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT204632
Well if you want to get all technical about it, sure, but I have plenty of music bought from iTunes, and none of it has been removed, it's very unlikely. Plus I've travelled to different countries and still been able to access them. What you've described there is an essential "fallback" T&C in case the worst happens and Apple need to back themselves up, but it's very rare
I apologise for using facts; I'd forgotten how unfashionable they have become.
You're using T&C's that are put in place as a fallback for a worst-outcome scenario, as if it's going to happen all the time. That's like saying you don't keep physical media permanently because it's subject to scratches and damage.
My favorite apps are physical: they're sitting on an external HDD. I will burn them to disk, eventually. That's the hidden advantage of digital: backups.
Physical games, I have to admit, I was slow to let go of. I always had a transportation problem: I could never have access to all my games.
My plan for the Switch it to keep it simple and coordinate with friends on what multiplayer games they have. I don't plan on buying any digital games, except for Humble Bundle deals.
Don't care really. Sure I can actually resell physical games, but I hardly buy games to begin with and if I do it's because I wanted it that bad.
Digital media tends to be more convenient, but there tends to be the risk of rights issues creating problems with accessing the content. For instance I can still purchase and play games for pretty much any console back to the 70s. However, if I wanted to download certain games off of the App Store or PlayStation store (such as Outrun 2 on the latter ) I'll soon find they have been delisted by the publisher. There's always the risk that the content provider might go bust or stop supporting the platform also, which doesn't tend to affect physical media.
GREAT write up, Lory! This is a very solid and very fair treatment on the pros and cons of both formats.
I also [short version] ultimately agree with a mixed approach, though I do have to say that over the past several years of both being "a thing" and examining / experiencing both in-context, I have gradually developed a bias towards the one or the other.
I'll reply to my own comment here with a more thorough explanation. I just wanted to first shoot you a quick, but emphatic compliment on the article that wasn't buried in being too verbose. :-)
So, I definitely see the charm in both.
I don't know if I'm more of a "collector", more of a "hoarder", or if a non-word hybrid, such as "collectoarder" best describes me, but I am one of those who has kept the systems (and for the most part - the games) I had growing up, as well as numerous systems that I wanted growing up, but couldn't have that I got in my early-mid 20's back when a) I had more "dollars than sense", and b) they were still cheap for the most part.
I have a certain number of games for these systems as well as a great many games for all Retro systems that I "hoovered up" in the early 2000's, and have gradually seen slow to just the slowest of drips as the games I really wanted either entered into my collection, or became too expensive to justify. I also have all the console (minus the new PS4Pro) and nearly all the portable platforms from my adult years, and intend to keep that up for the foreseeable future.
In all, ranging from a pre-Atari2600 Japanese off-brand Pong clone up to every platform 6th-gen and on (minus the Pro and the -NEW- 3DS - I do have a regular PS4 and an "old" 3DS, though) all the major "important" moments of gaming in-between (and many obscure moments such as Philips CD-i), as well as a roughly 2013-spec DIY gaming PC that is slated to be replaced with a thoroughly 2017-spec build....later today, in fact, I have between 40-45 distinct platforms, and just shy of 950 games in hard copy (I don't routinely recount, but I had to recently, and I believe the precise number is 939).
I also have an untold number of digital downloads. I haven't quite figured out exactly how to tally them all up, nor whether or not I want to include things like iOS, Android, or UWP, nor how to deal with duplicates or even qualify what counts as a duplicate. But depending on all of that, the final figure can't be any lower than 225 digital games, and the highest possible figure may be double that for an absolute final grand total of somewhere between 1160 and 1400 games.
So I am well steeped in both hard copies and in digital download games, and as I say, can definitely see the charm in both. However, over the course of the past few years, I've come in general terms to prefer one over the other - and that preference is: digital downloads.
Why? What pushes me over the edge towards digital? Sadly, because I'm that lazy. :-) How many times have I NOT played Sunset Overdrive on XB1 because I'd have to getup and take the Forza 5 disc out of the system and put the SO disc in? Or played Mario Kart on the WiiU when I really wanted to play Mario Maker because the disc was already there? Or played Donkey Kong Country Returns on the 3DS because I don't want to interrupt Majora's Mask by taking it out to put in Chibi Robo? And so on and so on, the examples are endless. I'm that much of a lazy piece of American trash.
Also, yes, it is easier to not have to take a ton of games around with me. But the flip side of that is that you have to buy external storage to accommodate your library. And in the case of portables, you have to buy SD storage, and then you're back to having to take stuff around with you. Of course, as others have pointed out, there are opportunities for making backups of digital downloads, and also, for disc-based systems, you don't put wear on the drives. And yes, it's so much nicer and more convenient to buy digital, to "do commerce" from the couch, or whatever - albeit without the "built-in collectible" that is the case, disc/card and inserts.
Now, physical still has a place in my life going forward. I always want at least a few games for every system in hard copy so that their cases can be seen sitting on my shelf. For instance, I plan on going hard copy with Breath of the Wild. Also, in general, games that are Birthday or Christmas presents are more meaningful and special to me when they're hard copy.
HOWEVER, this past Christmas gave me my first taste of going hard copy "biting me in the ****" as because I received a hard copy rather than a digital copy of Forza Horizon 3, it meant I was ineligible to receive the free PC copy that comes with "XBox Play Anywhere", so even there there are exceptions to that rule.
But either way, between the fact that outside of blockbusters, or big sales, or free content, I don't buy a crap ton of games anymore, nearly constant significant sales on Steam, the steady stream of free games from XBLG and PS+, and so on, the rate of increase in my digital collection will be exponentially higher than in my physical collection, and given enough time, my digital collection may meet and exceed the size and scope of my physical one.
Currently, my total collection is still overwhelming physical, yes. But it won't stay that way. And even now, my collection is overwhelmingly digital when looking at just the 7th and 8th generation systems and PC.
So yes, both, ultimately. But for the purposes of categorization, consider me "Team Digital" for sure! :-D
Cheers!
If you where talking about the xbox one or ps4 then I would say digital as they can have massive hard drives and external ones to store lots of games. The swith only has 32gb internal of which some is taken by the os the games can be anywhere from a few gb up to 32 and in the future maybe bigger, try fitting those 80 games onto an sd card, very expensive. With the right case you keep the switch safe, can carry several games around plus play a few digital only titles. Why would you need to carry 80 games around anyway, just choose the few you feel like playing and just carry those, they are not that big or heavy.
Limited storage - good point. Hadn't thought of that.
Yeah, but the Switch will also support micro SD cards of up to, I wanna say, 256GB, so that gives you a lot more bandwidth. And also, if you have a case that has slots for a couple SD cards, you can carry a few around and have your whole collection.
I do get what you say about "just pick a few games at a time, and there ya go", and for most "ordinary people", that'd work just fine. But for people like me who are so indecisive, and/or feel panicky over wishing we had brought a game we hadn't, and/or worry about running into someone we wanted to show a game to, etc, etc, that we like to bring the whole collection with us when feasible - slapping a few micro SDs into secure slots of a case solves that problem for us. That SD card, in a sense, almost becomes a "super cartridge". :-)
for me i prefer physical copies can play them anytime i want, but i do get digital copies of always online games cause you will always need an Internet connection too play them anyway.
Does anyone know if there is a speed difference between cartridges and downloaded games?