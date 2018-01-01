Even though it hasn't even been on the market a full 12 months, the Switch has become a much sought-after device for game fans around the globe. Gaming accessory makers were smart to get started right away designing the perfect swag to go with our mobile console. And though pickings were slim at launch, the Switch now has more than 300 game titles available, some of which are exclusive to the device. With that, here are our picks for the best of the best for Nintendo Switch - the best games and the best accessories of 2017. Best Nintendo Switch game of 2017 Winner Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Not only is BotW the best game you can play on Nintendo Switch, it also won the best game of the year at the 2017 Game Awards. It's definitely the most immersive game in the series and pretty much rewrote how we'll see future adventures with Link. Whether you're breaking wild horses, taking down Moblins, or saving Hyrule from doom, you'll be traversing the kingdom with Link for hours on end. On Switch, you don't have to stop playing when its time to leave, either. You can take your game on the road without missing a beat and even hook it up to the big screen at your new location if you've got the right setup. See at Amazon Runner-up #1 Super Mario Odyssey

Our good friend Mario is back with a new adventure and this time he's got a ghost possessing a hat to keep him company (and save his butt). Travel across the wide open universe, going from planet to planet to stop Bowers from, again, trying to force poor Princess Peach to marry him. Each planet is filled with wondrous new adventures and dangerous new enemies. With a semi-open world to explore, you are immersed in the world of Mario at every turn. Even when you beat the baddies, you'll want to come back for more, trying to hit all the secret spots. See at Amazon Runner-up #2 Splatoon 2

Fans of the longstanding paint splatter fest that is Splatoon got a nice treat this year in the form of the hugely popular followup title on Switch. It's got all your favorite Inklings and team-up battles, plus a bunch of new content, like multiplayer Turf War battles, new weapons, gears, and moves, and online voice chat so you can tell your teammates how to splatter their opponents on point. See at Amazon Best Nintendo Switch accessory of 2017 Winner Hori Compact PlayStand

If you've tried to play your Nintendo Switch in tablet mode with the Joy-Cons separated, you'll know just what a pain it is to set the Switch upright using that flimsy kickstand that is only on the right side. You also already know that charging your Switch while it's standing up in tablet mode is literally impossible because the only charging port is on the bottom (seriously bad design there, Nintendo). Hori makes a portable Switch stand that flattens down slim enough to fit into your skinny jeans pocket and works perfectly as a stable stand with three different viewing angles for your Switch in tablet mode. Seriously, I use it while setting my Switch upright on my lap it works so well. Plus, it raises your Switch off of the ground a couple of inches so you can simultaneously charge it while playing games for hours and hours. See at Amazon Runner-up #1 Nintendo Pro Controller