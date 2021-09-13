The Nintendo Switch has experienced a massive price drop in the European region, including the United Kingdom. Previously €329.99 in Europe and £279.99 in the United Kingdom, the price has decreased to €269.99 in Europe £259.99 in the United Kingdom.

The new prices are already live on the UK Nintendo Store, though retailers like Amazon have yet to update their prices in certain territories, such as Germany. Anyone wanting to purchase a Nintendo Switch in the region who doesn't see these prices should be patient as prices slowly roll out.

This price drop comes after around four years on the market, providing another price class for a budget console similarly to what the Nintendo Switch Lite has to offer. The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, which is set to release on October 8, 2021, is still the premium purchase marketed to consumers, and will no doubt be a day-one purchase alongside Metroid Dread which releases on the same day.

Will you be picking up a discounted console? Let us know in the comments below!