It's not the latest and greatest, but for many the original Nintendo Switch is still a great option to consider. This model will be the main one we see go on sale at retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. You'll see it packaged with Gray or Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers along with a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. That matches the console's regular price while scoring you the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download (valued at $60) for free!

This bundle at Google Shopping includes the new version of the Nintendo Switch console, along with the nostalgia-inducing game Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled and a year-long membership to Nintendo Switch Online!

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are already live and we've ranked the top 5 for 2019. The holidays are always a big time for console purchases, and if you have someone on your list who's looking for a Nintendo Switch, you're going to want to make sure you're getting the best price or bundle possible. We've been researching, using price trackers and finding the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals for this 2019 holiday season.

The Switch Lite is already the most affordable option in its lineup, but that shouldn't stop you from looking for a little extra savings. This model of the console features built-in Joy-Con controllers rather than detachable ones, as well as a slightly smaller screen and is regularly $100 lower in price than the standard Nintendo Switch.

This is the first major discount to reach the new Lite edition of the Nintendo Switch console. This model is designed for portability and has built-in Joy-Con controllers. Use the following code during checkout to score today's deal while you can.

With improved battery life and more, the new Nintendo Switch brings enough changes to the table to justify you picking it over last year's model. While it looks like the first model of the Nintendo Switch will be the one to be bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at various retailers for $299.99 this year, there's still several unique bundles which include this new and improved version of the console.

This bundle at Google Shopping includes the new version of the Nintendo Switch console, along with the nostalgia-inducing game Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled and a year-long membership to Nintendo Switch Online!

If you're not interested in Crash Team Racing, and being able to play online multiplayer modes with a free year of Nintendo Switch Online, the next best deal on the latest model of the Nintendo Switch includes a few helpful accessories and $90 Kohl's Cash at Kohl's. That technically could make for a better deal if you're a regular Kohl's customer who would take advantage of the bonus $90 that can only be used in-store or online there.

This Kohl's bundle includes the enhanced console along with a carrying case, a charging dock for your Joy-Con controllers, and $90 Kohl's Cash all for just $320! The Kohl's Cash can be used towards future purchases at Kohl's like cash.

Which Nintendo Switch is right for me?

Nintendo recently refreshed the Switch console with some key improvements, and also released a Switch Lite with a few omissions. Deciding between the two is actually a little easier than you may realize. Anyone looking to play Nintendo Switch games on-the-go and on the big screen at home will want to go with the standard Nintendo Switch, as the new Nintendo Switch Lite is solely built for handheld mode and can't be mirrored to your TV with a Nintendo Switch Dock. The Switch Lite is also a tad bit smaller at 5.5 inches as opposed to the full-size console's 6.2-inch display. Plus, with its built-in Joy-Con controllers, you don't have to worry about charging them separately. The Switch Lite also sells at $100 less than the Nintendo Switch on a regular basis, though since it's the newest model, it's much more rare to find a deal on it.

The standard Nintendo Switch was recently enhanced with improvements to its battery life, display, and improved Joy-Con controllers. There's no difference in the price between the two, either. If you're on the hunt for the standard Nintendo Switch console this holiday season, it helps to know which console is the new and improved model and which is the original. The product packaging is the best indicator, as the older model features the console sitting on a white backdrop while the newest version shows the console with a red backdrop. You can learn more about the new Nintendo Switch in our recent review.

To bundle, or not to bundle?

This time around, we are going to have to say that you might want to skip some of the bundles. We've seen some early images floating around, and unfortunately it appears as though Nintendo is bundling the original Nintendo Switch instead of the updated one. The main deal most stores will be offering includes the first model of the Nintendo Switch with Gray or Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers and a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While it's a fantastic game, this bundle will be sold at the console's regular price of $299.99. That means you'd save $60 on the game but end up with an outdated version of the console. Other bundles include the new Nintendo Switch though.

Here's a better way to buy the Nintendo Switch this holiday season; bundle it yourself! We're seeing some of the best Nintendo Switch games hit $29.99 during Black Friday and for Cyber Monday at various retailers. Though Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't one of them, you could end up with picks like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Splatoon 2 along with the new Nintendo Switch for only $329.99 total, which is 100% worth the extra $30. The game Octopath Traveler is down to $30 as well, which is a beautiful RPG from the makers of Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts.

Note: The above titles are going fast and might not be available any longer.

How about discounted games?

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick up games on sale. The best Nintendo Switch games have a habit of staying full-price for longer than most other video games, making Cyber Monday one of the rare times you can actually grab them at half price. Whether you're a current Switch owner or just now buying one, you do not want to miss this opportunity. Along with the games mentioned in the section above, we'll also see stellar discounts on games like Mario Tennis Aces, Just Dance 2020, Crash Bandicoot Racing Nitro-Fueled, and many more.

Can you play these on a TV?

While both the new and old version of the Nintendo Switch come with a dock so you can switch between playing on-the-go and on the TV at home, one of the features that was left out of the Switch Lite was the ability to dock it. It can only be played in handheld mode.

Will games work on both variations?

Yes! All Nintendo Switch video games work on every version of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. If your household has multiple Nintendo Switch consoles, two consoles won't be able to play the same game at the same time unless you purchase two copies. This goes for both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.

Why should you buy the Nintendo Switch instead of the Switch Lite?

Though the Nintendo Switch might be priced $100 higher than the Nintendo Switch Lite on any given day, it's easily the better model of the two. The Switch Lite might be great for younger kids or households which already own the full-size console, though it can't do what the Nintendo Switch does best. The Nintendo Switch console was named after being able to switch between handheld and docked mode, and the Switch Lite can't switch! Plus, its removeable Joy-Con controllers are a joy themselves to play with, and the built-in Joy Con controllers of the Switch Lite remove the uniqueness. The Switch Lite has a smaller display too that makes it harder to see your game while you play.

What else should I buy for my Switch on Cyber Monday

One important accessory many Nintendo Switch owners forget to purchase until it's absolutely necessary is a microSD card. It allows you to store all the digital game downloads you buy as well as your game save data and other files on your console. Both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite feature a 32GB storage capacity, but you can grab a 128GB microSD card with triple the space for less than $20! We'll also see various models of the Joy-Con controllers drop to $59.99 at various retailers.

Meanwhile, Pokémon fans cannot miss the price drop on the Poké Ball Plus accessory. This device works with not just Pokémon: Let's Go and Pokémon Go but also the new Pokémon Sword and Shield games! It will be available for just $19.99 at all major retailers including Amazon.

How to get the best Nintendo Switch deals?

You're going to want to look around and act quick. When you spot a deal, you'll need to buy it immediately, as it likely won't last for long. Odds are we will see small discounts on the Nintendo Switch Lite, and maybe 10% off the updated Nintendo Switch, but we don't anticipate deep discounts on either model at this point.

As previously mentioned, the bundles this year appear to be for the previous generation hardware, so unless you don't need the latest, or are ok with the older hardware, you'll want to leave those bundles where you found them.

Be sure to think of the full package when it comes to these deals. You may be able to score a small discount along with extended interest-free financing or additional rewards to certain retailers, which make the deals more valuable than just a direct discount.