As Valentine's Day comes across the horizon, you might be wondering what to get your special someone. If they're an avid gamer with a love for Nintendo Switch , there's no better gift to get than sharing the joy of gaming with each other. Here's a list of the best games you can enjoy with your sweetheart on this day of love.

Snipperclips

The ability to work together is necessary in a healthy relationship, and Snipperclips is a game that's sure to test that. You'll have to use each other to shape your characters into certain shapes to complete each puzzle you're tasked with. This will not only test how well you work together, this will also test your patient with each other and each puzzle. Make sure to get your hands on Snipperclips for $30.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is already a cute game, but playing with your favorite person will make it even better. You can take on the game as Mario and Cappy, and take on the baddies on Bowser's team together. Whether you're Cappy or Mario, make sure to pick up this game for $60.

Pokken Tournament DX

This game is perfect if you're rather competitive with your significant other — take them on as your favorite Pokémon characters in Pokken Tournament DX. Take on your lover as Pikachu, Charizard, or Machamp as you take over the Pokken tournament and defeat anyone who steps in your way. Grab Pokken for $60 and take your love to the arena.

Splatoon 2

Ink it up with the one you love with Splatoon 2. Whether you play together or you end up on opposite teams, this is a great game to play together. It can be competitive or relaxing, depending on how you play. You can grab this game for $60, and ink through Splat Fest with your favorite Inkling.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an awesome, competitive game that's a whole lot of fun to play with your significant other. There are tons of stages, new and old to choose from, with plenty of replayability to boot. Whether you play online or just one-on-one, you'll really enjoy playing this game for $60.

1-2 Switch

This hilarious game has a lot of different mini games that are sure to get a laugh out of you and your significant other. While staring each other in the eyes, you'll have to go from milking a cow to try to guess how many marbles are in a box. It will make for a wonderfully funny day of games, and you can grab it for $50.

Just Dance 2017

There is nothing more hilarious than watching your love try to dance but fail miserably. With 300+ songs to choose from, you'll never run out of funny songs to dance to. Make sure to make a funny video of them trying to dance to some of the best songs, and get dancing with this game for $60.

Ultra Street Fight

This game is perfect for feeding your competitive side while taking down your significant other. Play as your favorite characters and figure out the best tactic to take down your opponent. Even if it might make your lover a bit upset, you could use the ultimate strategy: button smashing. Take down your enemy, I mean lover, with this game for $40.

ARMS

Arms is another competitive game that's all about motion controls to take on your sweetie. When playing this game, it's probably in your best interest to stay a few feet away from each other so you don't accidentally hit each other. Use your motion controls to take down your opponent, and grab ARMS for $60.

What games are you going to be playing with your love?

Let us know what games you're looking to play with your Valentine down in the comments!