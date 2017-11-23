Nintendo Switch is still new enough to not be getting any great sales this holiday season. The most you'll discover is that it's actually available to purchase. Games, however, are the stars of Black Friday for Nintendo Switch owners. The best discounts come from retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, and Toys R Us, but you can find some great deals on digital downloads from the Nintendo eShop, too.

We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often!

In-store sales on Nintendo Switch games

Based on their weekly ad scans for Nov. 23, some of the biggest retail stores will have deep discounts on Nintendo Switch games, and we're not just talking about limited time doorbuster deals.

Note: These in-store sales won't start until Thursday, November 23 after 6 PM or Friday, November 24.

Nintendo eShop games on sale for Nintendo Switch

If you don't feel like making your way to the nearest retail store, you can still get discounts on some of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch.

Note: These games are on sale until 12:00 PM ET on Dec. 11.

1-2-Switch - $49.99 > $39.99

Disgaea 5 Complete - $59.99 > $49.99

Super Bomberman R - $49.99 > $39.99

I am Setsuna - $39.99 > $23.99

Puyo Puyo Tetris - $29.99 > $24.99

LEGO City Undercover - $39.99 > $27.99

LEGO Ninjago - $59.99 > $41.99

