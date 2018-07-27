From beginners guides to tips and tricks we've got everything you'll need for all the games you want to get lost in. When you're done reading up on everything you need to know about your favorite game make sure you check out the list at the bottom of this article. Down there we'll show you all the games available for your Nintendo Switch that you might not know about. See if anything catches your attention and pop back in later to see if a guide has been added regarding what you picked!
- These are the Nintendo Switch games launching this month!
- All the Arcade Archives titles available on Nintendo Switch
- Best Nintendo Switch Games of 2017
- 10 Nintendo Switch games we're excited to see in 2018!
- You only get one amiibo for Mega-Man Legacy
First things first
You need to get down the basics of what it means to own Nintendo Switch games. From knowing better than to download a broken emulator, or having all the warnings before you try and return a game, make sure you are well versed before continuing on.
- Nintendo Switch Emulators aren't real, and will mess up your computer
- Want to return a Nintendo Switch game? Well, there's a catch
- Nintendo Switch ProTip — Get discounts on game pre-orders!
- Nintendo Switch: Should you buy digital or physical games?
Working on a budget
Not all of us can pour tuition-priced bottles of wine into a hot tub like Beyoncé. If you're on a tight budget but still want to get new games for your collection you've got nothing to fear. We've found all the best games that range from the price range of twenty dollars to free.
- All the free games for Nintendo Switch
- Best Nintendo Switch games $5 or less
- Best Nintendo Switch games for under $10
- Best Nintendo Switch Games Under $20
The best of the best
If you've got a specific type of genre that you like more than the others we know just the games to get your fix. Find your favorite type below and treat yourself!
- Best cross-platform games for Nintendo Switch in 2018
- Best visual novel games for Nintendo Switch
- Best horror games for Nintendo Switch
- Best Indie games for Nintendo Switch as of January 2018
- Best fighting games for Nintendo Switch
- Best party games for Nintendo Switch
- Best online multiplayer games for Nintendo Switch
- Best motion control games for Nintendo Switch
- Best Nintendo Switch shooters
- Best HD Rumble games for Nintendo Switch that aren't 1-2 Switch
- Best NeoGeo games for Nintendo Switch
Did you beat your favorite game?
Alright, so you finally caved and bought Breath of the Wild from the eShop after it won Game of the Year of 2017. You fell in love but... now it's all over. What do you do?! Well, you check out these games that are just like your favorite titles is what you do!
- What to play now that you've beaten Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch
- What do get after you beat Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- If you like Lost Sphear, you'll love these Nintendo Switch games
- All the LEGO games you can play on Nintendo Switch
- If you love Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition you should try these games!
Suit up for the occasion
Gaming doesn't always have to be something you do sitting on a couch by yourself. Here we've got the most physical games for your Switch and which ones are the best to share with your sweetheart. Then there's my favorite:
How to get absolutely hammered with your friends The best drinking games to play with the Nintendo Switch! (Make sure you have screen protectors!)
- The most physical games for Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch games to enjoy with your sweetheart
- Best drinking games to play with the Nintendo Switch
Everything you need to know about your favorite games
Mario Kart 8
This game is the quickest way to ensure alliances and make enemies out of your friends. Take on the infamous Rainboc Road in Mario Kart 8 and see if you can place first in the race!
- MarioKart 8 Tips and Tricks
- How to edit the perfect highlight reel in Mario Kart 8
- How to perform the new super drift boost in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Everything you need to know about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- How to set up multiplayer matches in MarioKart 8
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
2017 Game of the Year award winner and for a reason. Legend of Zelda has been a title that has dominated in popularity throughout the generations. From Parents to Grandchildren, people all around the world know who Link and Zelda are. In this game, they tackle new mechanics for survival, the same amazing puzzles and a whole new set of beautiful graphics.
- How to get the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mini guide for free
- How to get warm clothes for Link in Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- How to get Link's outfit in Skyrim for Nintendo Switch
- The most useful Amiibo for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Minecraft
Nothing screams mindless fun more than Minecraft does. Here you can loose yourself for hours in the blocks, zombies and face biting spiders. Embark on your adventure to build your own home and, as always, survive!
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition tips and tricks
- Minecraft for Nintendo Switch: The ultimate starter kit
- Minecraft: Bedrock Update for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know
- 6 Things you need to know about Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
- The most useful amiibo for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Splatoon 2
Splatoon 2 is a crazy popular third-person shooter for the Nintendo Switch. From super cool characters to even cute Amiibos, this game has captured the attention of a lot of people. Read all about it here to see why!
- How to get started playing Splatoon 2
- Splatoon 2: Everything you need to know!
- How to crush it in Splatoon 2 even if you haven't played the original
- How to turn off motion controls in Splatoon 2
Nintendo Labo
Get your craft side ready for this Nintendo Adventure where you create your own gear. With Nintendo Labo you'll be making your own controllers to use with specific game. Half of the fun is in the construction itself. Then to watch your creations come to life is one of the purest forms of amazement there could be. Try it out for yourself!
- Where to buy Nintendo Labo kits right now
- Every Nintendo Labo kit you can buy today
- Everything we know so far about Nintendo Labo
General tips & tricks
The game you're looking for not listed above? The Switch has a much larger catalog now than when it first launched. Whether it's Crash Bandicoot, Wolfenstein, or anything in between, we've probably got you covered.
- Crash Bandicoot for Nintendo Switch: Tips, tricks, and cheats
- Mario Odyssey Tips and Tricks
- First Five Things to do in ARMS
- Tips and tricks to help you win battles in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Lost Sphear: Tips and Tricks
- 6 tips for beating Fe on Nintendo Switch
- A beginner's guide to Fe for Nintendo Switch
- Kirby Star Allies Tips and Tricks
- How to create a new save in Mario Odyssey without deleting the existing game file
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: Tips & Tricks
- Wizards of Legend for Nintendo Switch: Tips and tricks
- Wolfenstein for Nintendo Switch: Tips, tricks, and cheats
Anything we missed?
Do you have any Nintendo Switch game tips we didn't mention? Is there a game you'd like to see covered? Sound off in the comments below.