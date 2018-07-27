If you've got a specific type of genre that you like more than the others we know just the games to get your fix. Find your favorite type below and treat yourself!

Did you beat your favorite game?

Gaming doesn't always have to be something you do sitting on a couch by yourself. Here we've got the most physical games for your Switch and which ones are the best to share with your sweetheart. Then there's my favorite: How to get absolutely hammered with your friends The best drinking games to play with the Nintendo Switch! (Make sure you have screen protectors!) The most physical games for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch games to enjoy with your sweetheart

Best drinking games to play with the Nintendo Switch Everything you need to know about your favorite games Mario Kart 8

Get your craft side ready for this Nintendo Adventure where you create your own gear. With Nintendo Labo you'll be making your own controllers to use with specific game. Half of the fun is in the construction itself. Then to watch your creations come to life is one of the purest forms of amazement there could be. Try it out for yourself! Where to buy Nintendo Labo kits right now

Every Nintendo Labo kit you can buy today

Everything we know so far about Nintendo Labo General tips & tricks

The game you're looking for not listed above? The Switch has a much larger catalog now than when it first launched. Whether it's Crash Bandicoot, Wolfenstein, or anything in between, we've probably got you covered.