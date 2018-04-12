Minecraft continues to expand across a variety of gaming platforms, bound together with cross-platform features, multiplayer and purchases. Following the Better Together update, Xbox One, Windows 10, mobile and VR users were unified, standardizing the experience under the game's "Bedrock" versions. While Nintendo Switch was announced among the platforms receiving the update too, the merge is yet to be seen six months later.

It now appears that Xbox Live achievements are on their way to the Nintendo Switch, as a part of an upcoming update for Minecraft. Listings for 79 achievements have surfaced on Xbox Live servers (via TrueAchievements), totaling 1,750 Gamerscore for those on the system. Although these achievements are yet to be reflected on the current Nintendo Switch version, this likely signals an impending update.