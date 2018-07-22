On March 3, 2017, Nintendo took the world by storm by releasing the Switch to the public. This console not only had the ability to be played through your TV but could also be played like a handheld device via the screen built into the device. Then, like all consoles, there were the Nintendo Switch exclusives. Games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee reign over the marketplace and could give you a pretty good reason to own a Switch yourself. Without further adieu, here is a collection of information you can use to make sure that your Nintendo Switch experience is the best it could possibly be. Are you considering buying a Nintendo Switch?

Gaming is an amazing source of entertainment for the masses. With so many different types of games, there is more than enough to entertain you for a lifetime. Nintendo is notorious for creating crowd-favorite games that are remembered and recreated through the generations. With titles like Pokemon or the award-winning Game of the Year title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you have so much to look forward to. Here we have a couple of tips and tricks for making sure you have all the best options. When you're doing checking these out make sure you go on and check out the Ultimate Guide for gaming on the Switch! Check out our Ultimate Gaming Guide for the Nintendo Switch here! Setting up your device

Need some help getting your device set up? Or, maybe you just need some help getting those settings just right? Regardless, we've got all the answers you'd need to know right here for you!

Parental controls and how they work

Making sure your Switch stays protected and up to date in software is one way to ensure the long lifespan of your new console. From updating, maintaining, and cleaning here's all the know-how you'll need to make your life as stress free as possible.

Using the store

Uh ooh. You've encountered a problem and don't know what to do. Well, take a deep breath. We've got some solutions here for the most common problems. Having issues with something you don't see listed below? Leave us a comment and we'll see if we can help you out!

Most frequently asked questions

Think of this as the extended Troubleshooting guide. These aren't necessarily problems that you encounter. Instead, they're more like confusing situations that might not be easy to find an answer to. To make it easier on you we've gathered all the guides we could on the most commonly asked questions to help you out.