On March 3, 2017, Nintendo took the world by storm by releasing the Switch to the public. This console not only had the ability to be played through your TV but could also be played like a handheld device via the screen built into the device. Then, like all consoles, there were the Nintendo Switch exclusives. Games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee reign over the marketplace and could give you a pretty good reason to own a Switch yourself.
Without further adieu, here is a collection of information you can use to make sure that your Nintendo Switch experience is the best it could possibly be.
Are you considering buying a Nintendo Switch?
Decision making can be pretty hard sometimes. Especially when that decision could cost you $299 for a base package and upwards of $495 for a bundle that includes a game. Before you make up your mind, check out these articles that'll help and show you where you can buy them from.
- Should you buy the Nintendo Switch?
- Nintendo Switch review from three different perspectives (roundtable style)
- What you need to know about the Nintendo Switch app
- Where to buy the Nintendo Switch
- All the bundles officially available for Nintendo Switch
- Here's our ideal Nintendo Switch Bundle!
Your Nintendo Switch accessories
One of the awesome things you can do with the Nintendo Switch is accessorizing to your heart's content, whether it's decorating your table with amiibos or slapping on that amazing Zelda skin. Before you go into purchasing your shiny new toys check out some of these how-tos to make your life a lot easier. There are endless options you have to accessorize your Switch and we've got the guide to show you all the best options
- How to make your Nintendo Switch amiibo more portable
- How to replace the outer shell on your Nintendo Switch
- Check out our Ultimate Accessory Guide for the Nintendo Switch here!
Get ready to get your game on
Gaming is an amazing source of entertainment for the masses. With so many different types of games, there is more than enough to entertain you for a lifetime. Nintendo is notorious for creating crowd-favorite games that are remembered and recreated through the generations. With titles like Pokemon or the award-winning Game of the Year title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you have so much to look forward to. Here we have a couple of tips and tricks for making sure you have all the best options. When you're doing checking these out make sure you go on and check out the Ultimate Guide for gaming on the Switch!
Check out our Ultimate Gaming Guide for the Nintendo Switch here!
Setting up your device
Need some help getting your device set up? Or, maybe you just need some help getting those settings just right? Regardless, we've got all the answers you'd need to know right here for you!
- How to set up Nintendo Switch
- How to check your Nintendo Switch model number
- How to make your account first in line on Nintendo Switch
- How to tweak the settings on your Nintendo Switch so it is just perfect
- How to keep your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers from hurting your hands
- Tips to keep your Nintendo Switch from being lost or stolen
- How to start playing your Nintendo Switch right out of the box
- How to remove keyboard prediction data from your Nintendo Switch
- How to safely swap SD cards in Nintendo Switch
Parental controls and how they work
The safety of your child is the most important thing when it comes to new technology entering the house. If your little ones are too young to be going online or playing Rated M games, here's how to make sure the content they'll be using is approved by you.
- How to create a Nintendo Account for your child
- How to set up Parental Controls on Nintendo Switch
- How to create a Nintendo Switch Family Group
- How to use the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app
- How to whitelist Nintendo Switch games in Parental Controls
- How to hide game videos you've captured using Parental Controls on Nintendo Switch
Handling your Nintendo Switch games and files
All those amazing games and apps that made you buy the Nintendo Switch in the first place can get a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure what to do with your files, or just want to do a bit of organizing, we've got the answers for you. Be sure to read up on what happens when you return a Nintendo Switch game before you do!
- Nintendo Switch Online app: Everything you need to know!
- Nintendo Switch Online service: Everything you need to know
- Nintendo Switch: Should you buy digital or physical games?
- How to transfer Nintendo Switch games to a microSD card
- How to delete, archive, and reinstall digital games on Nintendo Switch
- Want to return a Nintendo Switch game? Well, there's a catch
Trying Nintendo Switch on other devices
We've all wanted to try and play our favorite console games on other devices. Luckily, playing your Switch on the PC isn't hard to do. Emulators, however, will never be recommended. Check out why here!
- How to play Nintendo Switch games on your PC
- Nintendo Switch Emulators aren't real, and will mess up your computer
Managing your device
Making sure your Switch stays protected and up to date in software is one way to ensure the long lifespan of your new console. From updating, maintaining, and cleaning here's all the know-how you'll need to make your life as stress free as possible.
- How to update your Nintendo Switch
- How to use Quick Settings on Nintendo Switch
- How to transfer your user and save data from one Nintendo Switch to another
- What to do when you've reached the 10,000 screenshot cap on your Nintendo Switch
- How to pair a new Joy-Con to Nintendo Switch
- How to update your Nintendo Switch controllers
- How to set up and use Channels on Nintendo Switch
- How to find a lost Nintendo Switch Joy-Con
- How to clean your Nintendo Switch
- What to do when your Nintendo Switch breaks
- How to keep your Switch safe
- How to reset your Nintendo Switch before selling it
Using the store
Shopping on a console can sometimes get a bit confusing. Whether you're trying to use Gold points or add funds to your account we're going to make sure you've got the full map of the Nintendo Store.
- How to add funds to your Nintendo account
- What are Nintendo Gold Points and how do they work?
- You can use your My Nintendo Gold points in the Nintendo Switch eShop
- How to redeem Gold Points on Nintendo Switch
- How to preorder games on Nintendo Switch
- How to add or change Nintendo Accounts in the eShop on your Switch
- How to access the Japanese store on your Nintendo Switch
- How to transfer your Nintendo eShop purchases to another Switch
Managing your account
Creating and managing your Nintendo account has now been made as easy as it possibly could be. Here you'll see how you can edit the information on your account, add friends, transfer accounts, and much more!
- How to create a new Nintendo Account
- How to link your Nintendo Network ID with your Nintendo account
- How to set up multiple accounts on Nintendo Switch
- How to move your account to a new Nintendo Switch
- How to create and edit a Mii on Nintendo Switch
- How to add friends on Nintendo Switch
- How to add Wii U and 3DS friends to your Nintendo Switch
- How to find out when your friends are online on Nintendo Switch
Troubleshooting
Uh ooh. You've encountered a problem and don't know what to do. Well, take a deep breath. We've got some solutions here for the most common problems. Having issues with something you don't see listed below? Leave us a comment and we'll see if we can help you out!
- No, you're not going to snap the kickstand off your Switch
- How to stop your Nintendo Switch from taking over your television
- How to deal with loose Joy-Cons on your Nintendo Switch
- How to fix a jammed Nintendo Switch controller
- What to do if your Nintendo account has been banned
- Is your Nintendo Switch running hot while in the Dock?
- Are you seeing bad pixels on your Switch? Here's what Nintendo has to say!
- If your Nintendo Switch ever completely freezes up, there's a quick fix
Most frequently asked questions
Think of this as the extended Troubleshooting guide. These aren't necessarily problems that you encounter. Instead, they're more like confusing situations that might not be easy to find an answer to. To make it easier on you we've gathered all the guides we could on the most commonly asked questions to help you out.
- How to switch your Joy-Cons back to regular mode from sideways
- Can you connect your Nintendo Switch tablet to any Switch dock?
- How to use your GameCube controller with Nintendo Switch
- How to invite friends to voice chat on the Nintendo Switch Online app
- How to record and edit video gameplay on Nintendo Switch
- How to take a screenshot on Nintendo Switch
- How to watch YouTube on Nintendo Switch
- How to apply a Nintendo Switch screen protector without getting any bubbles
- How to remove the wrist strap on Nintendo Switch
- How to use a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller in Wired Mode
- How to share screenshots to your social media accounts on Nintendo Switch
- How to adjust the audio settings for Nintendo Switch in TV mode
- How to remove a user profile from Nintendo Switch
- How to enable dark mode on Nintendo Switch
- How to use the hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch
A few upgrades to try
Testing out new options you have can be a super fun project to test out. Audio, storage and controller options are always endless and you wanna make sure you've found the best for you!
- Best voice chat alternatives to Nintendo Switch Online
- How to use a DAC to improve audio quality on your Nintendo Switch
- How to make a handmade Dock Sock for your Nintendo Switch
- How to use your Joy-Con controller to play video games on your Mac
- How to make your Wavebird controller work with your Nintendo Switch
- How to format the microSD card on Nintendo Switch
Have some fun with it
Speaking of fun, here are some awesome things you should check out in your free time! From sharing your new console to creating your own gear the possibilities are endless.
- How to share your Switch during the holidays
- How to throw a LAN party with your Nintendo Switch
- How to make memes with the Nintendo Switch
- Where to buy Nintendo Switch gift cards
Everything you need to know about jail-breaking your device
For whatever reason, you want to jailbreak your device for, make sure you check out these few articles first. If you come across any issues be sure to come back here and check out the troubleshooting section. Don't worry, we'll keep your secrets.