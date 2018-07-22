On March 3, 2017, Nintendo took the world by storm by releasing the Switch to the public. This console not only had the ability to be played through your TV but could also be played like a handheld device via the screen built into the device. Then, like all consoles, there were the Nintendo Switch exclusives. Games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee reign over the marketplace and could give you a pretty good reason to own a Switch yourself.

Without further adieu, here is a collection of information you can use to make sure that your Nintendo Switch experience is the best it could possibly be.

Are you considering buying a Nintendo Switch?

Decision making can be pretty hard sometimes. Especially when that decision could cost you $299 for a base package and upwards of $495 for a bundle that includes a game. Before you make up your mind, check out these articles that'll help and show you where you can buy them from.

Your Nintendo Switch accessories

One of the awesome things you can do with the Nintendo Switch is accessorizing to your heart's content, whether it's decorating your table with amiibos or slapping on that amazing Zelda skin. Before you go into purchasing your shiny new toys check out some of these how-tos to make your life a lot easier. There are endless options you have to accessorize your Switch and we've got the guide to show you all the best options

Get ready to get your game on

Gaming is an amazing source of entertainment for the masses. With so many different types of games, there is more than enough to entertain you for a lifetime. Nintendo is notorious for creating crowd-favorite games that are remembered and recreated through the generations. With titles like Pokemon or the award-winning Game of the Year title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you have so much to look forward to. Here we have a couple of tips and tricks for making sure you have all the best options. When you're doing checking these out make sure you go on and check out the Ultimate Guide for gaming on the Switch!

Check out our Ultimate Gaming Guide for the Nintendo Switch here!

Setting up your device

Need some help getting your device set up? Or, maybe you just need some help getting those settings just right? Regardless, we've got all the answers you'd need to know right here for you!

Parental controls and how they work

The safety of your child is the most important thing when it comes to new technology entering the house. If your little ones are too young to be going online or playing Rated M games, here's how to make sure the content they'll be using is approved by you.

Handling your Nintendo Switch games and files

All those amazing games and apps that made you buy the Nintendo Switch in the first place can get a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure what to do with your files, or just want to do a bit of organizing, we've got the answers for you. Be sure to read up on what happens when you return a Nintendo Switch game before you do!

Trying Nintendo Switch on other devices

We've all wanted to try and play our favorite console games on other devices. Luckily, playing your Switch on the PC isn't hard to do. Emulators, however, will never be recommended. Check out why here!

Managing your device

Making sure your Switch stays protected and up to date in software is one way to ensure the long lifespan of your new console. From updating, maintaining, and cleaning here's all the know-how you'll need to make your life as stress free as possible.

Using the store

Shopping on a console can sometimes get a bit confusing. Whether you're trying to use Gold points or add funds to your account we're going to make sure you've got the full map of the Nintendo Store.

Managing your account

Creating and managing your Nintendo account has now been made as easy as it possibly could be. Here you'll see how you can edit the information on your account, add friends, transfer accounts, and much more!

Troubleshooting

Uh ooh. You've encountered a problem and don't know what to do. Well, take a deep breath. We've got some solutions here for the most common problems. Having issues with something you don't see listed below? Leave us a comment and we'll see if we can help you out!

Most frequently asked questions

Think of this as the extended Troubleshooting guide. These aren't necessarily problems that you encounter. Instead, they're more like confusing situations that might not be easy to find an answer to. To make it easier on you we've gathered all the guides we could on the most commonly asked questions to help you out.

A few upgrades to try

Testing out new options you have can be a super fun project to test out. Audio, storage and controller options are always endless and you wanna make sure you've found the best for you!

Have some fun with it

Speaking of fun, here are some awesome things you should check out in your free time! From sharing your new console to creating your own gear the possibilities are endless.


Everything you need to know about jail-breaking your device

For whatever reason, you want to jailbreak your device for, make sure you check out these few articles first. If you come across any issues be sure to come back here and check out the troubleshooting section. Don't worry, we'll keep your secrets.

