The Switch is easy to set up and get started with right away, but sometimes you need a little help with the details.

If you're just starting out with the Switch, Nintendo's hybrid gaming console, or if you've been playing Zelda for weeks, there may be a few things you didn't know you could do with it. We spent much of our play time figuring out how to do everything with the Switch, and here's the ultimate guide.

What's new with Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo has updated the Switch operating system with a bunch of new features. Version 3.0.0 is available to update right now.

You can now register a channel to receive News for specific games by visiting the News tab and selecting Find Channels .

. You can now add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend List by going to your Profile page and selecting Friend Suggestion .

. You can get a notification when your friends are online in System Settings. Go to Notifications and select Friend Notifications .

. Can't find your Joy-Cons? Now you can make them vibrate, so you can track them down more easily. Go to Controllers, then select Find Controllers .

. If you use the Switch more than anyone in your household, you deserve to be first in line. You can now change the profile order under System Settings. Select Users, then Change Order .

. Speaking of profiles, there are six new Splatoon 2 characters you can choose from!

Quick Settings now let you change the system volume.

Protect your ears by setting a maximum audio limit when using headphones. You can set the limit in System Settings. Select Lower Max Headphone Volume.

Nintendo added some accessibility features for vision. Switch to Inver Colors or Grayscale in System Settings. Select System, and then Change Display Color.

. You can now use the Pro Controller in wired mode simply by connecting the USB charging cable and setting it up in System Settings under Pro Controller Wired Communication .

. Connected controllers have a firmware update too.

Is your Switch storage getting full? When you try to add more data, you'll get a suggestion for archiving unused software. It's under Data Management and it's called Quick Archive. Don't worry. Your game progress is saved.

Switch got some minor under-the-hood improvements, like preventing input changes when docked to your TV and resting in Sleep Mode.

That's everything new in Switch's operating system update to version 3.0.0. Read on to find out everything else you need to know about how to set up and play games on your Switch!

Everything you need to go with your Nintendo Switch

You can get hours and hours of fun with your Switch right out of the box without needing anything but a game to play, but that doesn't mean there aren't already lots of great games and accessories to make your gaming experience even better. We've sifted through to find the best games and accessories available for the Nintendo Switch so far.

Nintendo is regularly launching digital downloadable games in the eShop, so be sure to bookmark our regularly-updated list of all Switch games you can get.

Every Nintendo Switch game you can get right now (and coming soon)

These are the best accessories you can get for the Nintendo Switch.

If you've decided the Switch is not for you, there are a lot of people out there willing to take it off your hands.

How to set up your Nintendo Switch

If you've just unboxed your Switch and haven't even turned it on, or if you've gotten through the set up but need help adding your Nintendo Account, browse through our set up guides to help you.

How to set up and use Parental Controls on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has made it very easy for parents to keep an eye on what their little ones are up to when playing games and socializing on the Switch. You can set up a child account, protect your Switch with parental controls, and monitor your children's activities.

How to use your Nintendo Switch

Once the initial setup is complete, there are a few additional customizations and special features you should know about. If you want to share a screenshot of that moment you took down that boss, or if you want to turn down your screen brightness to save some battery juice, we've got everything you need to know right here.

Game Guides for Nintendo Switch games

We've been playing our fingers to the bones on some of the most popular games on Nintendo Switch. If you're looking for help with a specific game, check our list of ultimate guides below.

Troubleshooting

No matter what you do right, there's always something that goes wrong. If you've discovered that you're Switch is running hot while in the dock, you've got dead pixels, or you jammed your Joy-Con controller when trying to put on the straps, we've got a troubleshooting guide for you.