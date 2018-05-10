The hybrid nature of the Nintendo Switch allows you to play your games in a variety of ways: You can dock your Switch to your TV and play it like a typical console; you can carry it around in handheld mode with the Joy-Cons attached to the side of the console, and you can even play with it propped up on its kickstand in tablet mode. Unfortunately, tablet mode has limited battery life: You can't recharge the Console because the port is on the bottom of the device.

But there's good news ahead: Nintendo plans to rectify the situation by releasing an official $20 charging stand for the Nintendo Switch in July.