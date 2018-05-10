The hybrid nature of the Nintendo Switch allows you to play your games in a variety of ways: You can dock your Switch to your TV and play it like a typical console; you can carry it around in handheld mode with the Joy-Cons attached to the side of the console, and you can even play with it propped up on its kickstand in tablet mode. Unfortunately, tablet mode has limited battery life: You can't recharge the Console because the port is on the bottom of the device.
But there's good news ahead: Nintendo plans to rectify the situation by releasing an official $20 charging stand for the Nintendo Switch in July.
Enjoy longer play sessions with a new adjustable charging stand for #NintendoSwitch, available on July 13! https://t.co/B7nIHbFOpM pic.twitter.com/PPQnWyUutc— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 10, 2018
It features an adjustable kickstand with multiple viewing angles, and since the power port is on the side, you can easily plug it in with our having to jam your cables underneath the device.
You will have to wait a little while before you can pick one up: The charging stand officially debuts on July 13th, 2018. And if you can't wait, you can always check out various third-party Nintendo Switch docks and stands that are available right now.
Are you exciting for the new charging stand?
Let us know in the comments below.