You can really show off your Poké Pride by playing your favorite Nintendo games on this Poké Ball 2DS XL!

Just in time for the holiday season, if someone you love is a major Poké Fan, this is the present you're going to want to get. It's Nintendo's New 2DS XL, which is the company's latest low-cost model handheld gaming system. The New 2DS XL has a clamshell design, and so when closed, can have a clever looking outer shell. In this case, Nintendo went with the Poké Ball.

I love this look. Frankly, I think its way cuter than the 3DS XL Pikachu Edition (and Pikachu is my favorite Pokémon). Nintendo is releasing the Poké Ball Edition leading up to the launch of the much-anticipated Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, available November 17. So, if you've got the dough to spend, you can by your favorite Poké Fan this super adorbs New 2DS XL Poké Ball edition, plus Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon (or both), as the ultimate gift this holiday season.

Nintendo's New 2DS XL is compatible with most DS and all 3DS games. It's updated with a C stick and L/R shoulder buttons so it will work with all of the games specifically designed for 3DS. The only thing missing is the 3-D and face tracking features (you know, because it's not 3DS).

The New 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition launches on November 3. It's available for preorder right now for $159.99, which is $10 more than the retail price of the standard 2DS XL. #worthit

