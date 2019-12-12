When it comes to creating truly great designs, few things are more important than choosing the right color, regardless of whether you’re trying to paint your entire home or simply want to create an engaging webpage.
The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 allows you to instantly match any surface to an existing color in a massive library, and it’s currently 15% off at just $84.
This pocket-sized sensor makes it easier than ever to find and match the perfect color for any project.
You’ll be able to easily identify any color with a simple scan, instantly match your scan to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or to sRGB HEX and CMYK colors, browse color matches from leading paint brands like Benjamin Moore and Dulux, and much more.
The sensor’s portable design also makes it easy to take it with you on the go, and you’ll be able to save and organize your favorite colors in the Nix Digital app that comes with a wide range of editing tools.
Find the perfect color for your next design project with the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for just $84—15% off its usual price for a limited time.
Prices are subject to change.
Orangetheory Fitness announces support for Apple Watch in its gyms
Orangetheory has announced support for Apple Watch in its gyms, by way of its new OTbeak link, which sits on your Apple Watch band and will help you connect to Orangetheory's in-studio heart rate monitoring system.
Opera's gaming browser, Opera GX, is now in early access for macOS users
Opera's slick gaming browser, Opera GX, is now available in early access on macOS.
The Apple Store is now stocking some Brydge iPad keyboards
The Brydge wireless keyboards make your iPad look like a MacBook Pro, and now Apple is stocking them both online and in-store.
How to get the Apple Watch woven nylon band look for less
Being stylish and modern doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg. Check out how to get the woven nylon band look for your Apple Watch for less!