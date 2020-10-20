Digital photo frames can be a thoughtful gift for a loved one — especially if you're the type of family that takes a lot of pictures and wants to share them. Thanks to an early Black Friday sale at Amazon, right now you can save up to 36% on select Nixplay digital photo frames and score one for as low as $114.99.

This is a one-day deal that matches the Prime Day offer we saw just last week, though you don't have to be a Prime member to get in on the savings this time. Instead, it forms part of Amazon's early Black Friday 'Holiday Dash' sale.

Today's sale features a couple of discounted models: Nixplay's 10.1-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame on sale for $114.99 and the Nixplay 2K 9.7-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame that's now down to $179.99.

These frames are perfect to give to a loved one that you can't be around all the time. Maybe your parents back home or a grandparent in a different town. You can share photos and videos from anywhere that get played directly on the frame from your phone or over email. They get to see everything new you upload as you upload it. You can even invite multiple people to share photos to the frame. Build a family sharing network of different frames that each hold unique photos and playlists.

The Nixplay app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It gives you full control over the frame. If you connect it to Google Photos you can keep the frame constantly up to date. It also works with Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, and others.

We actually picked the 10.1-inch Nixplay frame as the best overall digital photo frame and today's price on it is one of its best ever.