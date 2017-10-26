No, Apple's Machine Learning Engine can't surface your iPhone's secrets

Core ML is from Apple and it's new and sci-fi sounding, and that means some people will try to stick it in a headline and get attention, even when doing so clearly hurts readers and users.

Core ML is Apple's framework for machine learning. It lets developers easily integrate artificial intelligence models from a wide variety of formats and use them to do things like computer vision, natural language, and pattern recognition. It does all this on-device, so your data doesn't have to be harvested and stored on someone else's cloud first. That's great for privacy and security, but it doesn't prevent sensationalism:

Wired:

With this advance comes a lot of personal data crunching, though, and some security researchers worry that Core ML could cough up more information than you might expect—to apps that you'd rather not have it.

It's less likely some people worry and more likely they saw a new technology and figured they could stick it and Apple in a "research note" or headline and get some attention. Even if it comes at the expense of consumers and readers.

"The key issue with using Core ML in an app from a privacy perspective is that it makes the App Store screening process even harder than for regular, non-ML apps," says Suman Jana, a security and privacy researcher at Columbia University, who studies machine learning framework analysis and vetting. "Most of the machine learning models are not human-interpretable, and are hard to test for different corner cases. For example, it's hard to tell during App Store screening whether a Core ML model can accidentally or willingly leak or steal sensitive data."

There's no data an app can access through or using Core ML that it couldn't already access directly. From a privacy perspective, there's nothing harder in the screening process either. The app has to declare the entitlements it wants, CoreML or no Core ML.

The Core ML platform offers supervised learning algorithms, pre-trained to be able to identify, or "see," certain features in new data. Core ML algorithms prep by working through a ton of examples (usually millions of data points) to build up a framework. They then use this context to go through, say, your Photo Stream and actually "look at" the photos to find those that include dogs or surfboards or pictures of your driver's license you took three years ago for a job application. It can be almost anything.

Core ML could make it more efficient for an app to find very specific data pattern to extract but that's a curious distinction to focus on. A malicious app would often better served extracting as much data as possible and then using ML on its own servers. That way it could always go back to the data for more or different pattern analysis, even after it was discovered and removed.

For an example of where that could go wrong, thing of a photo filter or editing app that you might grant access to your albums. With that access secured, an app with bad intentions could provide its stated service, while also using Core ML to ascertain what products appear in your photos, or what activities you seem to enjoy, and then go on to use that information for targeted advertising.

Again, nothing to do with Core ML. A smart app would try to convince you to give them all your photos right up front and then run ML on the server-side, the way Google, Facebook, Instagram, and similar services do.

That way they wouldn't be limited to the data they pulled through Core ML on-device, but any patterns they wanted to find at any time thereafter. Which, again, is why Google, Facebook, Instagram, and others already do it that way.

Attackers with permission to access a user's photos could have found a way to sort through them before, but machine learning tools like Core ML—or Google's similar TensorFlow Mobile—could make it quick and easy to surface sensitive data instead of requiring laborious human sorting.

I get putting Apple in a headline garners more attention but that Google's TensorFlow Mobile is brought up only once as an aside is curious.

"I suppose CoreML could be abused, but as it stands apps can already get full photo access," says Will Strafach, an iOS security researcher and the president of Sudo Security Group. "So if they wanted to grab and upload your full photo library, that is already possible if permission is granted."

Will is smart. It's great that they went to him for a quote and that they included it. That they didn't include it at the top, or didn't read it and reconsider the entire piece, is again highly curious.

Core ML is an incredibly enabling technology that can help make computing better and more accessible for everyone, including and especially those who need it the most.

By sensationalizing Core ML — and Machine Learning in general — in such a reckless and irresponsible way, it makes people already fearful or worried about new technologies even less likely to use and benefit from them.

And that's a real shame.