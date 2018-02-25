"Matrix Phone." "Banana Phone." "Shameless appeal to nostalgia." Whatever your own preferred nomenclature, Nokia calls its latest feature phone the "8110 4G." It's a modernized revamp of the original Nokia 8110, the mobile phone that first popularized the slider form factor back in 1997.

It may not be as immediately iconic as last year's rose-tinted reboot of the Nokia 3310, but it's much more fun for those who like moving parts on their mobile phones. And for sentimental suckers like me, it's 79 Euros as good as spent. Set your time machine for a two-decade rewind and join me for the Nokia 8110 4G Hands-On!