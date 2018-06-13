The black 40mm Nokia Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch is currently on sale at Amazon for $114.77 with a 30% off on-page coupon. This is a sort of crazy deal because without the code it has dropped to $163.96, which would've been a match for its lowest price ever. The extra 30% off takes it to a ridiculous low, and it hardly ever drops from its regular price of $200.

The 36mm version in Rose Gold also has a 30% off coupon, which drops it to $139.99. It's lacking the extra drop to $164, which is why it's not as low as the 40mm deal, but the Rose Gold version has never gone lower than $200 before.

This smartwatch includes heart rate and sleep monitoring, activity tracking and a battery that can last for up to 25 days on a single charge, or even more in power reserve mode. It's water resistant up to 50 meters and can receive notifications straight from your mobile device so you can see them without needing to pull your phone out.

Wareable rated the Nokia Steel HR with 4 out of 5 stars and called it "one of the best hybrid smartwatches out there."

