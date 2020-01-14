Nom Nom Apocalypse imageSource: Deadleaf Games

What you need to know

  • Nom Nom Apocalypse is a top-down shooting game where players battle food monsters.
  • It's developed and published by Deadleaf Games.
  • It's planned to be available for purchase on Steam on February 13.
  • It's also coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Developed and published by Deadleaf Games, Nom Nom Apocalypse is a top-down shooting game set in a world ravaged by the apocalypse. The catch is that the world has been overrun by food monsters. You can take a look at the trailer below.

Nom Nom Apocalypse can be played alone or with a fellow survivor in local co-op. You can also play online through Steam Remote Play Online. Much like the monsters, the guns are all food-themed, with over 30 weapons like the Ketchup Squirter and Fork Crossbow. There's also over 45 different perks that bring special abilities, which might be what your chef needs to survive against the ravenous hordes.

Deadleaf Games is a one-man studio run by Josh Sacco. "There's an earnest creativity behind classic monster movies I find truly inspiring," he said. "For my first independent game, I wanted to channel this campy history with creepy yet cute monsters and eye-popping art, but these dressings bely a tough-as-nails arcade shooter demanding focus, precision, and perseverance."

While the price hasn't been announced, you can check out the Steam page for the game right here. It's planned to be available to purchase on Steam on February 14, while it is coming to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at a later date sometime in 2020.

