What you need to know
- Nom Nom Apocalypse is a top-down shooting game where players battle food monsters.
- It's developed and published by Deadleaf Games.
- It's planned to be available for purchase on Steam on February 13.
- It's also coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.
Developed and published by Deadleaf Games, Nom Nom Apocalypse is a top-down shooting game set in a world ravaged by the apocalypse. The catch is that the world has been overrun by food monsters. You can take a look at the trailer below.
Nom Nom Apocalypse can be played alone or with a fellow survivor in local co-op. You can also play online through Steam Remote Play Online. Much like the monsters, the guns are all food-themed, with over 30 weapons like the Ketchup Squirter and Fork Crossbow. There's also over 45 different perks that bring special abilities, which might be what your chef needs to survive against the ravenous hordes.
Deadleaf Games is a one-man studio run by Josh Sacco. "There's an earnest creativity behind classic monster movies I find truly inspiring," he said. "For my first independent game, I wanted to channel this campy history with creepy yet cute monsters and eye-popping art, but these dressings bely a tough-as-nails arcade shooter demanding focus, precision, and perseverance."
While the price hasn't been announced, you can check out the Steam page for the game right here. It's planned to be available to purchase on Steam on February 14, while it is coming to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at a later date sometime in 2020.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can finally send Instagram DMs on desktop
Instagram is finally adding direct messaging to its web app from today. A select few users will gain access to desktop DMs as the company refocuses on its messaging strategy.
Popular 3D Printing Youtuber alerted to tachycardia by Apple Watch
Popular Youtuber Joel Telling, better known as 3D Printing Nerd, has revealed on Twitter that he spent the night in hospital after his Apple Watch alerted him to a potential tachycardia.
Analyst says 5G could propel AAPL to $375 this year
D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte believes that 5G could propel Apple's share price to $375, in the most bullish stance on Apple's stock to date.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.