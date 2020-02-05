Nomad has just announced its brand new Rugged cases for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, featuring an integrated plate for mounting Moment lenses.

In a release, Nomad said:

Our newest cases are Moment compatible. Meaning, they are the same style and quality you've come to expect from Nomad but now with an integrated Moment mounting plate. These will be available for all iPhone 11 models as well as Google Pixel 4 phones.

The new cases are available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. They're available in two different colors, either black or brown Horween Leather.

As mentioned, the big USP is the fact that these cases come with an integrated plate around the camera housing, so that you can mount a Moment lens directly to your iPhone case.

The cases are good for drop protection up to six feet, and MSRP at $49.95. They also come with a lanyard attachment point for added comfort and security whilst you're out shooting photo and video!

Over on its website, Nomad now has its lineup of Rugged cases for both iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Max, and the Google Pixel alongside a curated selection of Moment lenses. Moment's range includes a wide 18mm lens, a 15mm fisheye lens, an anamorphic lens, a macro lens, and a 58mm tele lens.

So there you have it. The Rugged Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max are now available from Nomad's website, and you can also check out the selection of Moment lenses featured there too. Nomad also has a previous range of cases for the 2019 iPhone range.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.