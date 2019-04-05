There are plenty of wallet cases on the market, but the Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio iPhone wallet case holds more than most without being terribly bulky. It's still bulkier than the cases that hold one or two cards, but it's a nice compromise for someone who just needs to carry a handful of cards and cash. Its unusual three-fold design makes more room for the important things you need to carry.
Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio
Price: $80
Bottom line: This triple-folding wallet folio-style case holds your phone and up to six cards securely.
The Good
- Six slots (four card; two cash)
- Rugged, protective case
- American vegetable-tanned Horween leather
- Elegant style
- Wireless charging compatible
The Bad
- Pricey
- May be overkill
Two products in one
Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio: Features
Most wallet cases have just a few slots for your cards and cash; Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio has six. Four are intended for cards, specifically, and two are intended for cash. However, I was able to mix and match as I pleased. The "cash" slots, are in fact, a little odd. They do not fit an entire flat US bill, nor is there any way I could figure out to fold it just once to make it fit properly. I ended up either folding the bill into quarters, or sticking a card in there instead. Of course, each cash slot will hold several bills. The card slots are just what you'd expect: each of the four slots holds one card.
The case is constructed from high-grade polycarbonate and wrapped in elegant vegetable-tanned American Horween leather. It will develop a lovely patina over time. If you don't like the look of aged leather patina, then a leather case like this is not for you.
The Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio truly lets you leave your wallet at home.
Raised edges give some protection to your iPhone screen. The case offers 6-ft. drop protection and microfiber lining prevents your iPhone from being scratched. The edges of the case are tough TPU. There are cutouts for the camera, Lightning port, mute switch, and speakers. The Sleep/Wake and volume buttons have covers built into the TPU. The phone is fully functional within the case, including wireless charging. Pack the wallet portion with as much stuff as you like, it's all on the front of the phone so wireless charging works regardless.
Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio comes in two colors: Rustic Brown and Black. You can get one for the iPhone X/XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS Max.
Protective and functional
Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio: What I like
I like that this case is focused on both looks and functionality. I love the look and feel of leather; while the case is smooth it's not terribly slippery. Whether you work in a formal setting, or you just have an occasional event for which you need to dress up, the Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio will always look appropriate and impressive.
Yet it is ruggedly designed, specifically to protect your phone while you're using it out in the world. And it holds a lot; for some people, it holds enough to be able to leave the wallet at home.
More case than I need
Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio: What I don't like
Once you fill it with your cards and cash, it's pretty bulky. Sure, if you don't fill it up, it's fairly thin. But if you're not using the slots, why have them? The tri-fold design is frankly overkill for my purposes. While you certainly get what you pay for here, there is no getting around that this is a big, expensive case.
Could be just right for some
Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio: Bottom line
If you are looking to ditch the wallet and do carry around four cards and a handful of bills (or six cards,) this could be your perfect case. The Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio iPhone wallet case is elegant enough to bring to the most formal occasion but rugged enough for the craziest adventures.
