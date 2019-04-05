There are plenty of wallet cases on the market, but the Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio iPhone wallet case holds more than most without being terribly bulky. It's still bulkier than the cases that hold one or two cards, but it's a nice compromise for someone who just needs to carry a handful of cards and cash. Its unusual three-fold design makes more room for the important things you need to carry.

Two products in one Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio: Features

Most wallet cases have just a few slots for your cards and cash; Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio has six. Four are intended for cards, specifically, and two are intended for cash. However, I was able to mix and match as I pleased. The "cash" slots, are in fact, a little odd. They do not fit an entire flat US bill, nor is there any way I could figure out to fold it just once to make it fit properly. I ended up either folding the bill into quarters, or sticking a card in there instead. Of course, each cash slot will hold several bills. The card slots are just what you'd expect: each of the four slots holds one card.

The case is constructed from high-grade polycarbonate and wrapped in elegant vegetable-tanned American Horween leather. It will develop a lovely patina over time. If you don't like the look of aged leather patina, then a leather case like this is not for you.

The Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio truly lets you leave your wallet at home.

Raised edges give some protection to your iPhone screen. The case offers 6-ft. drop protection and microfiber lining prevents your iPhone from being scratched. The edges of the case are tough TPU. There are cutouts for the camera, Lightning port, mute switch, and speakers. The Sleep/Wake and volume buttons have covers built into the TPU. The phone is fully functional within the case, including wireless charging. Pack the wallet portion with as much stuff as you like, it's all on the front of the phone so wireless charging works regardless.

Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio comes in two colors: Rustic Brown and Black. You can get one for the iPhone X/XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS Max.

Protective and functional

Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio: What I like