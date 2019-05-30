Most mixed reality glasses are bulky and expensive, and Chinese startup Nreal is looking to fix that with its first product in this space. The Nreal Light retails for just $499 later this year, and it combines high-quality visuals with a contemporary design that doesn't call out too much attention to the glasses.

The Nreal Light features two cameras up front for tracking objects in real-time, and in conjunction with other sensors you get 6DoF (six degrees of freedom). The glasses project at 1080p up to 60fps, and the 52-degree field-of-view makes it ideal for pulling up information while commuting or playing games on the go.

The Nreal Light customer kit contains a pair of glasses that can be hooked up over USB-C to any phone powered by the Snapdragon 855. Nreal has partnered with Black Shark to deliver the "highest performance mobile gaming experience:"