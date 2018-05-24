If you're someone who loves to shoot photography with your iPhone (or even just someone who really loves a well designed app) then you've probably heard of Obscura Camera .

Obscura's tagline is, "There's always a better camera then the one you have with you. And that's Obscura" – and they wouldn't be wrong! The Obscura camera works by giving you complete control over options like shutter speed and contrast, and with the new iPhone, the ability to capture their breathtaking images in RAW format. By adding layers and playing around in Obscura, users are able to get creative and professional with their iPhoneography snapshots, something your iPhone's standard camera can't really do. ( Best manual camera apps for iPhone )

The app has been a favorite amongst iPhoneographers for a while now, but now you can buy and download Obscura 2, giving you even more options for your iPhone photography shooting adventures!

Shooting formats

RAW

HEIC

JPEG

Live Photo

Depth

Filters

There are a 19 different filters available, including a sepia filter you can unlock by sharing the app with friends, a black and white filter pack, and an analogue filter pack that "works great for giving a cinematic look to your images".

Other shooting features

Flash control

Grids

Shutter Timer

Spirit Level

How much does it cost and where can I download it?

What do you think?

Will you be downloading Obscura 2? Are you someone who likes to use 3rd party camera apps to shoot your iPhoneography, or do you prefer to shoot with the standard camera app and edit elsewhere?

Let me know what you think in the comments down below!