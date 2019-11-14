What you need to know
- The October 2019 NPD data has been released
- For this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare took the top spot on PlayStation, while Luigi's Mansion 3 was the best-selling game on Switch.
- The Nintendo Switch was the bestselling console overall.
Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for October 2019. For this month, data was tracked from October 6 through November 2, 2019.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had a massive launch, taking the #1 spot for the month overall. Obsidian Entertainment's RPG The Outer Worlds also did well, grabbing the #2 spot for the month, while Nintendo exclusive Luigi's Mansion 3 grabbed the #3 spot. Grand Theft Auto V, the game that just won't stop selling, snagged an impressive spot at #14. The Nintendo Switch was, yet again, the bestselling console of the month.
Here are the numbers for the October 2019 NPD results:
- Total: $1.03 billion, down 34% year-over-year from $1.57 billion
- Video games hardware: $182 million, down 41% year-over-year from $307 million
- PC and video games software: $620 million, down 22% year-over-year from $983 million
- Accessories and game cards: $231 million, down 4% year-over-year from $277 million
Here are the October 2019 game sales rankings (based on dollar sales, not units):
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
- The Outer Worlds
- Luigi's Mansion 3*
- Madden NFL 20
- NBA 2K20
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- WWE 2K20
- FIFA 20
- Borderlands 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening*
- Mario Kart 8*
- Minecraft***
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Overwatch
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Code Vein
- Red Dead Redemption II
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- *Does not include digital sales
- **Does not include Steam sales
- ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.
Here are the best-selling games of October 2019 by platform:
PlayStation 4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
- The Outer Worlds
- NBA 2K20
- Madden NFL 20
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- WWE 2K20
- FIFA 20
- Borderlands 3
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Grand Theft Auto V
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Madden NFL 20
- The Outer Worlds
- NBA 2K20
- Borderlands 3
- WWE 2K20
- FIFA 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gears 5
Nintendo Switch
- Luigi's Mansion 3*
- Ring Fit Adventure
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening*
- Mario Kart 8*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Overwatch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt*
- Super Mario Maker 2*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
Here are the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
- NBA 2K20
- Madden NFL 20
- Borderlands 3
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Anthem
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Grand Theft Auto V
That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.
