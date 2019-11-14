Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for October 2019. For this month, data was tracked from October 6 through November 2, 2019.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had a massive launch, taking the #1 spot for the month overall. Obsidian Entertainment's RPG The Outer Worlds also did well, grabbing the #2 spot for the month, while Nintendo exclusive Luigi's Mansion 3 grabbed the #3 spot. Grand Theft Auto V, the game that just won't stop selling, snagged an impressive spot at #14. The Nintendo Switch was, yet again, the bestselling console of the month.

Here are the numbers for the October 2019 NPD results:

Total: $1.03 billion, down 34% year-over-year from $1.57 billion

Video games hardware: $182 million, down 41% year-over-year from $307 million

PC and video games software: $620 million, down 22% year-over-year from $983 million

Accessories and game cards: $231 million, down 4% year-over-year from $277 million

Here are the October 2019 game sales rankings (based on dollar sales, not units):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 The Outer Worlds Luigi's Mansion 3* Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint WWE 2K20 FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening* Mario Kart 8* Minecraft*** Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Overwatch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Code Vein Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include Steam sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.

Here are the best-selling games of October 2019 by platform:

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 The Outer Worlds NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint WWE 2K20 FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Madden NFL 20 The Outer Worlds NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 WWE 2K20 FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Gears 5

Nintendo Switch

Luigi's Mansion 3* Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening* Mario Kart 8* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Overwatch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt* Super Mario Maker 2* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*

Here are the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Anthem Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Grand Theft Auto V

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.